Melba Rose (Zaeske) Wolff, age 92, passed from her earthly life on Sunday, August 27, 2023.
Melba was born November 20, 1930, to Alfred and Ida Zaeske in Karnes County in her parents’ home in the New Bremen community. Melba was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran church in Karnes City. Melba’s first language was German, learning English as she began school. After an untimely death of her father, Melba began working at age 15 for Otto and Elizabeth Kaiser in their bakery at Karnes City.
Melba graduated as Salutatorian of the 1948 class of Karnes City High School. She married Ernest Wolff, Jr. on her birthday, November 20, 1948, in Houston, Texas.
In 1950, their daughter Karen was born, and the Wolff family left Houston for the farm life in Nell, Texas. Steven was born in 1952, and they moved to the Ray Point farm in 1954 just in time for the drought of the 1950’s. When the drought ended, farming resumed, and Leroy was born in 1958. Melba drove grain trucks for Ernest and worked at the Beeville Auction. Melba, with help from the family, raised layer hens and received recognition and an egg trophy for Record Setting Production Hyline Hens in 1959.
The Wolff family joined St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Ray Point in 1960. Sandra was born and they bought the Ray Point farm one week after Sandra’s birth. In the 1960’s, Melba also worked at the Live Oak County Health Department and began her career in the Postal Service as a part-time clerk. Melba was active in the women’s group of St. Michael’s and Our Savior Lutheran. The Wolff’s bought the farm near Three Rivers where they both grew older together.
The 1970’s began with the move from Ray Point to closer to Three Rivers. Melba and Ernest suffered the loss of Steven at age 18 in 1970. The 1970’s also brought joy to Melba. Karen married and two grandchildren arrived. Melba also became Postmaster and was honored with the Outstanding Conservation Homemaker award from LOC Soil and Water Conservation Service. Melba was also chairwoman of the Three Rivers 1976 Bicentennial Parade.
In the 1980’s, Melba and Ernest began traveling and enjoying more grandchildren as Leroy married Rhonda and Sandra married Tim.
Melba was involved in the Texas Branch of the National League of Postmasters serving as vice president and then president.
With a good location on their property, Melba and Ernest opened Wolff’s Travel Stop in 1987.
Melba retired from the Postal service in 1993. She continued her involvement with the Women’s group at church, Garden Club and Cattlewomen. Melba and Ernest traveled more after her retirement and had grandchildren to enjoy.
In 2010, Ernest passed. Melba sold Wolff’s Travel Stop in 2012 and then traveled more to see family in New Jersey and a longtime friend in Floresville. She also enjoyed Las Vegas trips. Also, grandchildren married and great-grandchildren arrived.
Melba traveled often and watered dozens of plants as long as she was able and enjoyed one more great-grandchild as she reached the age of 92.
Melba was preceded in death by an infant sister, her parents, her son, Steven, husband Ernest, and son-in-law, George Vickery.
Left to remember Melba are her son, Leroy Wolff and wife Rhonda of Three Rivers; daughters, Karen Vickery of Ingleside and Sandra Liska and husband Tim of George West; grandchildren, Michelle (Michael) Collins, Michael Vickery, Natalie Wolff, Tyler (Lauran) Liska, Weston (Amanda) Wolff, Travis Liska and Tara (Brady) Tullos; great-grandchildren, Brittany and Zachary Collins, Michael Tamez, Wyatt, Waylon and Walker Wolff and Lily Tullos; and one sister-in-law, Billie Jo Wolff.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, at Our Savior Lutheran Church followed by a prayer service at 7 o’clock that evening.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 30, at Our Savior Lutheran Church with Pastor Phil Harkey officiating. Burial will follow in the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Liska, Travis Liska, Brady Tullos, Weston Wolff, Floyd Wolff, Ray Wolff and Warren Kopplin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michelle Collins, Michael Vickery, Natalie Wolff and Tara Tullos.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home