Mary Lyssy Jaskinia died peacefully on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at age 91 with her family by her side. She was born in Koscuisko, Texas on February 2, 1932 to Stanik and Annie Moczygemba Lyssy.
She married Louis P. Jaskinia on May 6, 1952 in Koscuisko, Texas. They were married for 65 years until his death in 2017, and together they were blessed with six children. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a homemaker, loved tending to her garden and flowers. She helped her husband at their farm, raising cattle, chickens and hogs. After her youngest child was in school, she took on jobs such as waiting tables, later she went to work for WalMart in Floresville, and lastly, she worked as a home care provider.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis; daughter, Darlene Daude; daughter-in-law, Peggy Jaskinia; brothers and sisters, Peter Lyssy, Henry Lyssy, Cecilia Padalecki, Lillian Felux and Fabian Lyssy.
She is survived by her children, Jeanette (Melvin) Moczygemba of Floresville, Ivan Jaskinia of Cestohowa, Margie (Russell) Boening of Floresville. Louis (Denise) Jaskinia of Cestohowa, Don Jaskinia of Minnesota and son-in-law Edward Daude of Dall,as.
Mary will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Stacey (James) Hertless, Makenna and Mason, Lauren (James) Seale, Brooklyn and Haddie, Kandace (Shane) London, Seth and Ryan, John Cole (Megan) Jaskinia, Hayden and Caleb, Megan (Sherman) Posey, Emerson and Beckett, Braden (Megan)Boening, Landyn and Peyton, Ethan (Lindsay) Boening, Kalyn Daude, Amber (Casey) Stagg, and Jax, Craig (Ashton) Bednorz, Kyler and Asher, Ryan Jaskinia and Jenna Jaskinia; and sisters-in-law, Theresa Dziuk and Lorraine Lyssy, brother-in-law, Hubert Padalecki, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a member of the Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa, Texas and a life long member of the Altar Society.
Our family wants to say a special thank you to Ida Gonzalez, Mary’s angel, who not only cared and loved her, but became part of our family. She was Mom’s best friend.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 24th at the Nativity of the B.V.M. Catholic Church in Cestohowa. A rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. also at the church. Burial will follow at the Cestohowa Cemetery.
A special thanks to family members and friends that visited her and to Father Wieslaw for his visits to her home and nursing homes.
Pallbearers are James Hertless, James Seale, Shane London, John Cole Jaskinia, Sherman Posey, Braden Boening, Ethan Boening, and Ryan Jaskinia.
Honorary pallbearers are Mason Hertless, Beckett Posey, Caleb Jaskinia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Polish Heritage Center, P.0. Box 25, Panna Maria, Tx 78144 or the National Breast Cancer Foundation: www.NBCF.org.
