Madelyn Grace Albright, 9, entered the gates of heaven on June 27th, 2023 after a long and courageous battle.
Madelyn, known to many as Maddie, was born in Ft. Hood, TX on August 17th, 2013 to her parents, Jeremy & Candace Albright. Through her years, Maddie developed a compassionate and loving personality that would radiate to those who knew her best. Equipped with the perfect combination of sugar and spice, this lively spirit possessed the distinct ability to form everlasting friendships and develop a connection with anyone, no matter their morals, belief system, ethical background, or social class. It is true that Maddie has never met a stranger; she would make anyone feel comfortable in her presence and find any ability to connect to those around her.
Maddie faced an extremely tough battle for the last two years and fought with such strength, courage, and resilience, and she did it all with a smile on her face and love in her heart. She had a deep and genuine love for life and all that encompasses within. Maddie’s biggest passions are: spending time with her best friend, video games (mostly Fortnite and Roblox), pop music, corgis, Squishmallows, Target trips, Chick-Fil-A, Panda Express, arts and crafts, math, and a profound love for animals (more specifically her own fur babies). Duke, Oakley, & Dusty are her dogs, and Teddy & Charlie are her cats.
Maddie is survived by her parents Jeremy & Candace Albright, brother Easton (5), sister Kinsley (12), maternal grandparents Johnny & Cynthia Galvan, paternal grandmother Cheryl Albright, maternal great-grandmother Lucy Peña, maternal great-grandparents Baltazar & Lula Galvan; paternal great-grandparents Lyle & Ruth Albright, aunts Chancie Galvan, and Chelsea Galvan, and uncles Joel Bustillos, and Jacob Albright, and cousins Ayden, Cataleya, Camila, & Carolina. She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandfather Ray Peña Sr.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 6 2023, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 1615 South Ft Hood Street, Killeen, Texas 76542.
Mass will be on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 East 24th St., Belton, Texas 76513.
