Lisa Stieren Cox, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2023 at the age of 68 after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. Her vivacious spirit, infectious laughter, boundless love for animals, commitment to philanthropy and service, and zest for life will forever be cherished by those fortunate to have known her.
Born in San Antonio, Texas on September 28, 1954, to Barbara Esgen Stieren and Arthur Tewes Stieren, Jr., Lisa spent her childhood on her family’s ranch in Gillett, Texas. Along with her four younger siblings, she grew up surrounded by the beauty and serenity of nature. Here she developed her love of the country life, including country western music, dancing, animals, and quiet nights under the stars. Lisa attended school in the nearby town of Nixon, Texas, and in San Antonio, eventually graduating from Alamo Heights High School. Her summers between elementary and high school were spent at Camp Arrowhead, where she was a proud Pawnee, or on family vacations at the beach. Following graduation from high school, Lisa attended Texas Tech University and the University of Texas, and graduated from Trinity University with a degree in education. She was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority.
After college, Lisa taught elementary school, married, and was blessed with the birth of her beautiful daughter, Heather Stieren Hardeman Galvano. Motherhood became her primary focus, along with a desire to help others. Lisa’s devotion to service was exemplified by her active involvement in the Junior League of San Antonio, where she spent countless hours supporting and uplifting her community. She enjoyed volunteering at the San Antonio Zoo, the San Antonio Humane Society, and many other charities related to the protection of animals. Lisa was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and later St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, and was a life-long admirer of the arts.
In the late 1990s, Lisa was introduced to Wallace “Wally” Justin Cox. They married in 2001 and enjoyed more than 22 happy years as a couple. Together, they built a ranch in Cotulla, Texas, where they enjoyed watching the birds and wildlife, alongside their four legged “babies,” first Lucy, Daisy, and Chica, followed by Tilly, Molly, and Wacky. Lisa found in Wally someone who adores dogs as much as she did and who made her laugh until the very end.
Lisa was known for her warmth and friendliness, her generous nature, and her wit. She made many friends throughout her life, and everybody who met her loved her. She cherished her relationships with her high school friends, remaining close to them for many years. Also, Lisa met and formed lasting friendships with other first-time moms, affectionately referring to themselves as the “play group,” during her pregnancy. A holiday or celebration would not have been the same without them. Lisa especially loved spending time at the beach, and many of her family and friends will forever think of Lisa whenever they hear the sound of the waves.
Lisa is preceded in death by her mother Barbara Esgen Stieren and her father Arthur Tewes Stieren, Jr. She is survived by: husband Wallace Justin Cox; daughter and son-in-law Heather Stieren Hardeman Galvano and Matthew Galvano; grandchildren Julian Arthur Galvano, Marlon Esgen Galvano, and Butcher Elby Cox; siblings and their spouses George and Teri Stieren, Wendy and Thornton Goetting, Kelly and Jim Daniell, and Amy Esgen Stieren; best friend Phyllis Matocha Turner, who was like another sister to her; stepmother Jane Stieren Lacy; former husband Thomas Nash Hardeman, Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the following people for their loving care and support: Amelia Salvador and Gladys Martinez; her amazing caregivers Angel Moellendorf, Kathy Ochoa, Lupita Cerda, and Roxanne Cervantes; and Dr. Fernando Lopez and his staff, who were instrumental in her long-term care.
As Theodore S. Geisel, AKA Dr. Seuss, wrote, “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.”
Memorial donations may be made to any Parkinson’s research or support organization, or the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 21, 2023, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78230/ 210-349-1414