Kim Marie Rabenaldt Barrier was born on March 3, 1961 in Dover, Delaware. She was the daughter of Doris Knowles Rabenaldt and Ronald E Rabenaldt. She passed away on June 24, 2023 at the age of 62 years old.
Kim grew up in Falls City, Texas and was raised in the restaurant business. Her mother owned and operated D&D Steak House in Hobson and later Doris’ Steak House in Pawelekville. There Kim was a familiar face. She grew up and learned the ropes on how to waitress and run a restaurant. This is something that she enjoyed doing very much. She had a passion for hospitality and loved nothing more than socializing and engaging with people. Along with her time in the restaurant business, Kim also spent many years as a caregiver. She worked as a CNA as well as a child care worker. She loved helping others and enjoyed helping to enrich the lives of children. One of Kim’s most precious treasures was her family. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents Doris Knowles Rabenaldt and Ronald E Rabenaldt.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 21 years Billy J. Barrier; children: daughter, Maranda (Remco) Kuiper, son James (Krystal) Kolodziej, and son Dakota Barrier; grandchildren Luka Kuiper, Pierson Kuiper, Landon Kolodziej, and Quinn Kuiper; sister, Sarena (Shaun) Barrier.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 30th from 5-7 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Hobson, TX. A rosary will follow at 7:15 p.m. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 1st, also at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Burial will follow at New Bremen Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home