Joyce Ann DeDear, age 69 of Kenedy, TX passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Joyce was born on December 4, 1953 in Kenedy, TX to the late Herbert and Carmen DeDear. She was a retired correctional officer for GEO, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, of the Christian faith and a beloved friend to many in Kenedy who will be greatly missed.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Carmen Botello DeDear; son, Jason Eric Leal; sisters, Rosie R. Salinas, Tomasita Cantu Abila and a brother, Robert DeDear.
Joyce is survived by children, Christopher Leal and wife Gloria of Helotes; daughter, Jessica Leal Campos and husband Ricardo of Helotes; sister, Jo Ann Bennett of Kenedy; 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family visitation will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Eckols Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be Friday, June 24, 2023 at 10 a.m. in the Eckols Chapel with the Rev. Matt Singleton officiating. Interment will follow in the Loma Alta Cemetery.