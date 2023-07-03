Joe B. Wiatrek entered into eternal rest surrounded by his loving family on July 2, 2023, at the age of 88. He was born on October 9, 1934, in Kosciusko, TX to Edmund F. and Victoria (Moczygemba) Wiatrek. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Zeferin and Cecilia Keller; brother-in-law, Joe Jendrusch; and sister-in-law, Mary Louise Keller. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Lorraine Wiatrek; children, Kenneth Wiatrek (Bonnie), Jacqueline Wells (Trey), LeAnne Wiatrek, and Michelle Scheffler (Greg); grandchildren, Tori Wiatrek, Matt Wiatrek (Karah), Magan Fuller (Aaron), Morgan Stevenson (Cal), Nick Wells, Jacee Wells, Tyce Scheffler, and Taryn Scheffler; great-grandchildren, Kambri Fuller, Bentleigh Fuller, Crider Stevenson, Saylor Stevenson, and Stetson Wiatrek; siblings, Irene Jendrusch, Joan Laskowski (Ervin), and Eddie Wiatrek (Betty); numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Visitation will be at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Poth, TX, and the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening at the church.
Visitation & funeral Mass: Thursday, July 6, 2023, 9:00 a.m.- visitation; 10:00 a.m.- funeral Mass, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Poth, TX
Father Damien Jaje officiated the funeral Mass. Interment followed at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel-Stockdale