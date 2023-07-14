Mrs. Jenny Theresa Ackerman, age 53, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, in a Pensacola hospital.
Mrs. Ackerman was born in Durango, CO and had been a resident of Brewton since 2008, coming from Semmes, AL. She was a 1988 graduate of Kenedy High School in Kenedy, TX. She was a homemaker and was of the Catholic faith. Mrs. Ackerman was preceded in death by her father, Steve Lum, Sr., her husband, Leroy Ackerman; and a son-in-law, Travis Sessions.
She is survived by her mother, Mrs. Norah “Nana” Busby of Seguin, TX; son, Houston (Vivian) Simmons of Castleberry, AL; daughter, Bridgett (Tyler) Smith of Brewton, AL; brothers, Chris (Christy) Lum of Brewton, AL, Steve (Jamie) Lum of Seguin, TX, Jason (Megan) Lum of Karnes City, TX; three grandchildren, Lillian Sessions, Piper Rose Smith, and Dallas Simmons.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, from the chapel of Craver’s Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Massingill officiating. Interment will follow in Cooper Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Craver’s Funeral Home.
Pallbearers: Leonard Smith, Donald Walters, Gary McGraw, Christian Madden, Rickey Johnson, Little Jim McNally, and Joseph Shultz.
