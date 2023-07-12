Horace Dayton Smith, age 91, of Karnes City passed away on July 10, 2023 at home surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born in Coy City, Texas to Horace and Dotie Smith on March 21, 1932.
Dayton married Isabel Joan McCaskill on March 14, 1958 in San Antonio and had two beautiful children, Cheryl and Brian. Dayton was member of the Coy City Baptist Church. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Dayton began his career by attending Port Arthur College of Broadcasting School where he earned a first class Broadcasting License. In 1958, Dayton went to work for Channel 10 television station in Corpus Christi, Texas. In 1959 they returned to Karnes County where he started as chief engineer and was a disc jockey for two shifts on-the-air at KAML radio station. In 1967 he was promoted to General Manager until he bought the station in 1971. He sold the radio station in 1991 and retired. KAML radio was Dayton’s connection to his community through The Trading Post, Polka Hour, local football games and promoting local businesses and events.
Dayton saved all of his money from working the fields and purchased his first guitar from Sears and Roebuck at the age of 9. This led to his love for music. In 1951, he began writing songs and short time later recorded them in Pleasanton, Texas.
You could rarely find Dayton indoors. In his spare time, he loved being outside in his woodworking shop refinishing furniture and creating original projects that were sold in local stores. He also enjoyed spending many days and nights at his ranch in Whitsett observing all the wildlife.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Isabel Joan Smith, parents; sisters, Edith Huth, Eunice Querner, brother, Jerry Smith; son-in-law, Dutch Neiswender.
Dayton is survived by his children, Cheryl Neiswender, Brian Smith (Bryan); grandchildren, Erica Ebrom (Cory), Ashley Black, Kelsey Pacheco (Isaac), Callie Mireles (Caine); Trey Smith, Jordan Crutchfield (Spencer), Lindsay Smith; great grandchildren, Ryen Black, Travis Black, Raylynne Pacheco, Lexi Pacheco, Camryn Pacheco, Linkin Donahue, Ila Mireles, Cam Crutchfield, Sloane Crutchfield.
A visitation will be held Friday, July 14,, 2023 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City. Burial will follow at the Concrete Cemetery in La Vernia. Pallbearers include Trey Smith, Ryen Black, Travis Black, Cory Ebrom, Isaac Pacheco, Spencer Crutchfield.
The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to their dedicated caregivers for their many years of loving care to both Dayton and Joan.