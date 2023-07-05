Henry John Janssen III, age 81, of Runge, Texas passed away on June 30,2023.
Born in Nordheim, Texas, he was the son of Henry Janssen II and Erna Gaedke Janssen. He attended Runge ISD and graduated in 1960.
He enlisted into the U.S. Army on December 6,1963 and did a tour in Korea-Grade PFC and was discharged on December 1, 1965.
He was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Runge since birth. He was baptized there and confirmed April 14, 1957. He very much enjoyed being an active member of the Runge VFW Post 9189 since Nov. 9, 1976. He was one of the 10 members who helped build/fund the Runge VFW. He held many offices including Post Commander. He was a member of Runge Chamber of Commerce since where he was past secretary and treasurer. Henry was also a Chairman of Runge Housing Authority from 2011- March 2023.
He was employed with Charlie Rayburn from 1960-1963;1965-1968. Worked at the Sesquahana Uranium from 1968-1975, Janssen Oil Producing from 1975-2010, and was a farmer/rancher since 1965. Also, owner of Janssen Farm which is registered in Texas Family Land Heritage as founder in 1887.
He is survived by his brothers, Paul (Jean) Janssen of Odessa, Lamar (Anna) Janssen of Kenedy, Norris (Rita) Janssen of Grapevine; sisters-in-law, Gloria Janssen and Joyce Janssen; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded by his parents and brothers, sister, nieces, nephew and great nephew: Wilton Janssen, Wayne Janssen, Vernon Janssen, Joyce Barber, Helen Ann Wade, Leese Driver, Darrell Janssen and Clayton Lewis.
Pallbearers are Billy Janssen, David Janssen, Vernon “Buzzy” Janssen II, John R. Barber, Russel Janssen, Glenn Janssen, Darlene Janssen, and Clinton Janssen.
Honorary pallbearers are William Lee Janssen, Robert Janssen, Jerry Janssen, Michael Janssen, Richard Janssen, Brenda Natho, Susan Volphi, Karen Janssen, Leslie Lewis, Andrea Esparza.
The visitation will be held on Thursday July 6, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Rhodes Chapel in Runge.
The funeral services will be held on Friday July 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Rhodes Chapel in Runge with interment at the Runge City Cemetery.