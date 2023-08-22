Estefana Rocha Gonzales, age 86, of Falls City, Tx, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on August 17, 2023. She was born to Juliana E. and Jesus Rocha on December 26, 1936. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Pablo “Peewee” Gonzales; son Gonzalo Gonzales; sisters, Victoria Rocha and Mary Ureste; son-in-law; Theodore Rios; and brother-in-law Fernando Serna.
Estefana is survived by her children Manual (Crystal) Gonzales, Seniada Gonzales, Rosa (Marcos) Arenas, Paula Rios, Eloisa (Roy) Sixto, Amelia (Ray) Martinez, Rita (David) Noel, and Estella (Ronnie) Stewart; and siblings, Antonio (Minerva), Juan, Joe (Terry), Lupe (Elena) Rocha, Tomasa (Ruben) Velasquez, Anita Serna, and Jane Cisneros. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. Estefana is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A visitation was held August 21, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City, with a rosary service at 7:00 p.m. Mass was celebrated on August 22nd at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. A graveside service was held following the mass at Nell Cemetery.
The family thanks the staff at John Paul II for the loving care she received as a resident.