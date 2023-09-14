Edwin Louis Felux, age 79, of Poth, Texas passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023. He was born in Kosciusko, Texas on May 16, 1944, to Edward Felux Jr. and Irene Brysch Felux.
Edwin attended school in Poth, Texas and graduated from Poth High School, class of 1962. Upon graduation he enlisted in the Army Reserves and was stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana.
Edwin married Elaine Camber on April 1, 1967, in Cestohowa and this past April celebrated 56 years of marriage.
Throughout his life he was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Edwin worked as an Interior Trim contractor where he owned his own company Edwin Felux Construction. After retiring he enjoyed his time at home tending to his various herds of cattle. Edwin loved life and enjoyed his family, sports, his four granddaughters and spending time on the back deck of his condo in Rockport, Texas, where everyone was his friend.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Felux Jr. and Irene Brysch Felux, his in-laws, Leon and Regina Camber, his brothers-in-law, Raymond and Alton Camber, Jerry Kasper, Fabian Moczygemba and nieces, Denise Camber and Rhonda Moczygemba and nephew Nathan Efron.
Edwin is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elaine Camber Felux, sons, Gregory Felux and wife Terry, his precious granddaughters Tara and Taylor, Christopher Ryan Felux and his precious granddaughters Audrey and Olivia, sister Elaine Felux Wiatrek and husband Archie, sister Marilyn Felux Mechler and husband Leonard, brother Ephrem Felux and wife Delores, brother Wilbert Felux and wife Dolores, brother Ernest Felux and wife Muzette, sisters-in-law Margie Camber Moczygemba, Janice Camber Svoboda and husband Johnny, Geri Camber Wiatrek and husband Robert, Barbara Camber Braune and husband Steve, Karin Camber Kasper, Delphine Moczygemba Camber and Lorene Felux Camber, brother-in-law Leroy Camber and wife Sheryl. Edwin is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 21st at the Nativity of the B.V.M. Catholic Church in Cestohowa. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 22nd also at the church. Burial will follow at the Cestohowa Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home