June 17, 2023, Edelmiro (Eddie) Garza, Jr., 87, of Karnes City, TX, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side.
Eddie was born October 13, 1935, in Runge, TX, to Edelmiro Garza, Sr. and Petra Muniz Garza.
On January 18, 1958, Eddie married his beautiful wife, Ofelia Jasso Garza and fathered three children Isaac, Oscar and Cristina.
Eddie supported his family doing a variety of jobs. He worked multiple ranches, various positions with the Rainbow Bread Company in downtown San Antonio and at the end of the day, still had the energy to be the projector operator for the Midway Drive-In Theater.
His ambitions to continue to support his family drove the creation of E.I. and O. Homebuilders (named after him and his sons, Eddie, Isaac, and Oscar), where he continued to prosper in his ways.
As a devoted member of St. Cornelius Catholic Church, Eddie instilled the values of the Father and Holy Spirit with all who crossed his path. Not only did he give spiritual guidance, he also shared his knowledge as a carpenter, rancher and father.
Eddie loved to dance, listen to country western, Tejano, and Rancheros music. He was known for his venison jerky and witty sense of humor.
Eddie is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ofelia Jasso Garza, sons Isaac (Michelle) Garza, Oscar (Gabrela) Garza and daughter Cristina (Gabriel) Pacheco, nine grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and numerous siblings.
You will be greatly missed “Papo,” Pop a Top!
A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 22nd at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 23rd at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Kenedy, TX.
