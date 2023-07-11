Donald William Hunger passed away on June 19, 2023, at his home in Sherman, Tx. Don was born on Dec 17, 1956, in Karnes City, Tx, to Betty Ousley and the late Bill Hunger. Don has two daughters, Courtney Johnson, of Denison, and Rachel Hunger, of Greenville. He has two grandchildren, Cooper and Chloe Johnson. Don’s fiancé, Ann Sides, resides in Sherman, Tx. Don’s mother, Betty Ousley, resides in Karnes City, and Don has two sisters, Dyann Matthews of McKinney, and Debra Hahn of Kenedy. Don is preceded in death by his older brother, Douglas Hunger, and father, William Hunger.
Don proudly served in the United States Army for 3 years, enlisting in August, 1975, and was stationed in Germany as a reconnaissance operator for three years. After his military service Don was a successful business owner and Sr Management of several Walmart stores in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Alaska.
Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX, on July 31st, 2023, at 10:15 AM. In lieu of flowers, Don requests donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.