cas R. Urrutia

Lucas R. Urrutia, age 92, of Karnes City, passed away on August 2, 2023 with his family at his side. He was born to Valentine Urrutia and Rita Rocha Urrutia on October 13, 1930 in Karnes City, Tx.
He was a loving father, who believed in working hard to provide for his family. He loved spending time with his family, telling stories and jokes. Lucas worked many years in construction and retired working for KCISD in the maintenance department. His many pastimes included watching the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Astros, fishing, and gambling. Lucas also enjoyed catering meals for many weddings, quinceaneras, and parties.
Lucas is preceded in death by his wife Maria Zapata Urrutia; daughter, Mary Urrutia; granddaughter, Sylvia Vasquez; grandson, Rudy Asebedo Jr.; great grandson, Otis S. Urrutia.
He is survived by his sons, Eddie and his wife Francis Urrutia, Jesse and his wife Rose Urrutia, Albert and his wife Ida Urrutia, George Urrutia, Adrian Urrutia; his daughters, Irene and her husband Rudy Asebedo, Patty and her husband Leo Ybanez, Ana and her husband Esteban Reyes, and Martha Urrutia. He is also survived by 30 grandchildren, 79 great-grandchildren, and 20 great great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday August 4th at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. that evening. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Burial will follow in the Karnes City Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jesse Urrutia, Albert Urrutia, Alofonso Ramos Jr., Rudy Asebedo, Adrian Urrutia, Eloyd Vasquez, Aydan Villarreal, Marcus Herrera and Jordan Pena.