Amy Hernandez

Our beautiful Amy entered into the gates of Heaven on Friday September 15, 2023, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Amy was born to Rosanna Barrientez on December 12, 1981 in Floresville Tx.
She was well known for her beautiful captivating smile and her big hazel eyes that always glistened in the sun. In the era of lashes, she was blessed with her own natural long thick eyelashes. Amy enjoyed life with her husband, four children and three grandchildren. She loved baking, cooking and her cold coffees. One of her favorite hobbies was playing co-ed softball. Amy was always so welcoming and was her happiest when her home was full of family, friends and food!
Amy is survived by her husband, Manuel Hernandez; her children, Raivon Rodriguez (Lexi Reyes), Raelynn Rodriguez, Davilyn Rodriguez (Dedrick Wilson), Devin Rodriguez; her pride and joy’s were her three precious grandbabies, Ryder Ace and Saylor Elena Rodriguez and Amon Koli Wilson, all of Karnes City. She is also survived by her mother, Rosanna Ramirez and step father David Ramirez; her father, Leroy Morin; her two sisters, Monica Gonzales (Paul), Veronica Butler (Kevin); and brother, Ray Reyna, and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces.
A visitation will be held Friday, September 22nd, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 23rd, also at the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Kayden Butler, Gage Reyna, Aaron Leal, Frank Barrientez Jr, Robert Barrientez, and Sonny Barrientez. Honorary pallbearers will be Ryder Ace Rodriguez and Amon Koli Wilson.