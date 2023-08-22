Led by graduate turned head coach Jeric Esparza, the Runge Yellowjackets looked to improve from their 2022 struggles in their home opener against the Pettus Eagles.
However, the ‘Jackets will have to wait to play football. Due to Runge ISD canceling classes for the rest of the week, Runge forfeited their contest with the Pettus Eagles, which moved them to 0-1 on the season.
The news was confirmed by Pettus ISD in a Facebook post from the athletic department.
At the time of writing, Runge ISD has not commented or posted the reasons for their closure for the week of August 21.
As a result, Runge’s first game of the 2023 season will be at home against Compass Rose Legacy, a charter school from San Antonio. Kickoff is set for Friday, Sept. 1, at 7:00 p.m.
Pettus will have their opener on Friday, Sept. 1 against La Pryor.