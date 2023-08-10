Lady Badgers split matches to begin volleyball season

The Karnes City Lady Badgers competed in a tri-match on Tuesday to begin the 2023 volleyball season in Edna.
Karnes City faced Ganado and defeated the Maidens in straight sets 25-11, 25-17, 25-17.
Addison Fischer had eight kills, Allie Wieding added eight service aces and four kills, and Makenna Salyer-Norman recorded six service aces, 15 assists and two digs.
Following their victory, the Lady Badgers faced the Edna Cowgirls. In a tough match, the Cowgirls handed Karnes City a three-set loss by the scores of 25-17, 25-22, and 26-24.
Fischer had four blocks and four kills, while Sophia Orosco posted four service aces and five kills, and Mia Lopez tallied eight digs.
As a result, Karnes City stood at 1-1 in non-district to begin the season. The Lady Badgers will hit the road to take part in the Hondo Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
"We were slow to start against Edna," Karnes City coach Margaret Ramos said. "We dug a few holes and had to work very hard to get out of them, and then we just didn’t have enough breathing room to win the set.
"During our game against Ganado, Makenna stepped up to run a 5-1 after Gabriella Perez was unable to play the game. The Lady Badgers picked up their energy and were able to play a strong team game to beat Ganado."
This weekend the Lady Badgers will be in Hondo at the Owl Invitational for two days of tournament play.
In tournament play, Karnes City will face foes such as San Antonio Atonement Academy, Hondo, Somerset, Beeville and San Antonio Stacey.