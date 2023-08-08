Four county teams have experience to vastly improve on 2022 seasons

All four Karnes County high schools will put veteran volleyball teams on the court this season.
The Karnes City Lady Badgers welcome back five starters from last year’s team that went 8-24 and 2-7 in District 27-3A action.
Falls City first-year head coach Shaw Moy has 10 players back from the 2022 team that went two rounds deep into the postseason.
Kenedy head coach Lynda Cuellar inherits a program that returns five varsity starters from last season’s 9-24 team, and Runge has all its starters back from last season’s team that was 8-22 and made the playoffs.
Karnes City Lady Badgers
Junior middle hitter/right-side hitter Allie Wieding, junior libero/defensive specialist Mia Lopez, senior setter Miranda Perez, junior outside hitter/libero/defensive specialist Mackenzie Clark and sophomore outside hitter/right-side hitter Sophia Orosco give second-year head coach Margaret Ramos plenty of varsity experience.
Sophomore middle hitter/right-side hitter Jaylin Boss, sophomore setter Gabriella Perez and freshman middle hitter/right-side hitter/setter Makenna Salyer-Norman are also expected to play key roles.
“Our varsity roster is made up of nine returners,” Ramos said. “This group is very versatile, and all players have adapted and learned positions they are not comfortable in.
“This offseason, all players have worked to gain muscle, increase speed and overall agility, to make them better athletes. I believe we will be a competitive team and will be able to improve our district and overall records.”
The Lady Badgers start the season on Aug. 8 at Edna.
Falls City Beaverettes
Senior middle hitter Cayla Albers was the District 29-2A Defensive Player of the Year. Senior outside hitters Chloe Cavalier and Madelyn Sekula were first-team all-district selections. Senior outside hitter Camber Pipes was the Newcomer of the Year.
Also back are senior defensive specialists Katelyn Bordovsky and Maggie Miller, senior outside hitters Klarisa Moehrig and Karlee Wuest, senior libero Hannah Thomas and junior defensive specialist Ansley Gates.
Sophomore setter Laynie Ruple and sophomore outside hitter Kaci Moczygemba should also see plenty of court time.
“We are looking forward to having substantial key players returning for this season,” Moy said. “Our players will have constant communication on and off the court. Our senior leaders create a positive environment for success and lead by example when mentoring the underclassmen.”
Kenedy Leopards
Senior outside hitter/setter Gabriella Farias was chosen the District 28-2A Outstanding Setter. Senior middle blocker/middle hitter Viridiana Bucio Morales, senior right-side hitter Jayzlin Chapa, junior defensive specialist Jordynn Velasquez and junior setter Rhilee Baldera are the other returning starters.
Cuellar is expecting senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Catherine Quntanilla, junior middle blocker/middle hitter Nahjelys Felix-Gely and junior middle blocker/middle hitter Kayla Salas to make big contributions.
“With much of our team returning, our defense should be pivotal in making our offense a force to be reckoned with,” Cuellar said. “The competitiveness of our players will be key to our success, as we were the fourth-place team going into the playoffs. So a huge goal for the team is to be the district champion or runner-up. The competitiveness along with the doubts of others are what our girls are using as a motivating factor for success.”
Runge Lady Jackets
Senior libero Katarina Garza was the Defensive Player of the Year in District 29-1A. Senior middle hitter/middle blocker Serenity Pena, senior outside hitter Jazlyn Mendoza and junior setter/outside hitter Melina Ramirez were first-team all-district performers.
Sophomore outside hitter Jena Garza was the Newcomer of the Year and sophomore setter Ariana Moreno was a second-team all-district selection.
Coach Audrey Torres expects senior defensive specialist Kiersten Hyatt and freshmen Julianna Mendoza and Trinity Castillo to make an impact.
“We want to continue to build the program and strive to reach goals we have set as a team and individuals,” Torres said.
