Beaverettes take down Leopards in volleyball opener

The Falls City Beaverettes took a short trip south to face the Kenedy Leopards in a cross-county matchup for both teams' volleyball season opener on Tuesday.
Both squads look to improve upon their 2022 seasons, when Falls City claimed second place in District 29-2A, and the Leopards finished sixth in 30-2A.
Though the Leopards put up a valiant effort, Falls City defeated Kenedy in four sets by the scores of 25-6, 25-21, 20-25 and 25-15.
The Beaverettes and Leopards will take part in the Yorktown Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Falls City will face Nixon-Smiley, Waelder, Weimar, and Fayetteville in pool play. Kenedy will play Victoria St. Joseph, Louise, and Yorktown.