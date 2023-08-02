Kenedy Rotary Club honors WWII Veteran

On Tuesday, July 25 the Kenedy Rotary Club and American Legion Post 415 presented Karnes County veteran H.J. Kolinek with a flag that once flew over the United States Capitol in Washington D.C.
“With grateful appreciation of his service to the nation and the world, the Karnes County American Legion post 415 and Congresswoman Monica de la Cruz would like to present you with this flag that flew over our nation's capital,” American Legion Commander and Rotary Club President-elect David Carrothers said.
The 98-year-old veteran was a B17 tail gunner in World War II. The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress is a four-engined American aircraft that operated mostly in the European theater and dropped more bombs than any other aircraft in World War II.
Kolinek, who earned the rank of staff sergeant, flew from England to Germany on over 35 combat missions. He flew four missions into France, one into Belgium and 30 into Germany. His first combat mission was on August 11,1944.
“That was soon after the D-Day invasion and right before the end of World War II,” American Legion Commander and Rotary Club President-elect David Carrothers said. “It really culminated in some really important missions.”
According to Carrothers the life expectancy was 11 missions for an airman and a normal combat tour during World War II was 25 missions. Kolinek exceeded his normal duty by 10 missions and his life expectancy by 24 missions.
His last combat mission was on January 7, 1945. Germany surrendered on May 7 of that same year.
Along with the flag was a challenge coin from the US House of Representatives.
“Not just anybody gets those,” Carrothers said.
The flag and challenge coin also included a certificate of authenticity that read:
“This flag is from the United States of America. This is to certify that the accompanying flag flew over the US Capitol on June 8, 2023 at the request of the Honorable Monica de la Cruz. This flag was flown for H.J. Kolinek.”