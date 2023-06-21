Karnes County awards CK Newberry $1.1 million budget

Following a recommendation from Karnes County Road and Bridge Engineer Wayne Gisler, Karnes County Commissioners agreed to grant Karnes City contractor CK Newberry a $1,197,240.02 budget for the construction of improvements to CR 125 in Kenedy.
“We had four bidders,” Gisler said. “One of them is new. Prices were pretty competitive. As the year has gone on, we continue to see more and more competitive pricing. The lowest bid was about 300 and something thousand dollars below my estimate which is amazing. It’s been great. We get this good year to build infrastructure. So my recommendation is to award the County Road 125 project to CK Newberry.”
County Judge Wade Hedtke and all four commissioners motioned to approve the contract.
CR 125 is a 3 mile stretch of dirt and gravel between Highway 239 and Highway 72 that grants access to a few sporadically placed homes, and like many other county roads in Karnes County, it is a vital artery of the Eagleford’s Silk Road. According to the Texas Railroad Commission, at least 21 horizontal well lines, connected to as many or more active gas wells and permitted locations, cross it. It is also within a stone’s throw of at least a handful of dry holes.