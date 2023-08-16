Karnes County advisor honored by Forbes

Steve Dziuk, CFP ® , CRPC ® a Private Wealth Advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Kenedy, TX and San Antonio, TX was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business.
The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors. Dziuk was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in his practice and approach to working with clients.
Dziuk is part of Mesquite Wealth Management Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Dziuk graduated from St. Mary’s University of San Antonio, TX with a degree in Finance Services and Risk Management. Dziuk has 33 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
As a Private Wealth Advisor, Dziuk provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients.
For more information, please contact Steve Dziuk at 830-583-0442, visit the office at 224 W Main St. Kenedy, TX 78119 or check out their website at https://www.ameripriseadvisors.com/anton.s.dziuk/ .