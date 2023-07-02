Hedtke stands against ‘broad-painted resolution’

Karnes County Judge Wade Hedtke was the lone vote against a citizen’s request that the county adopt a border security resolution initially drafted and adopted by another South Texas county.
“I’m against this…I have talked to lots of folks who are concerned about this,” Hedtke said. “I’m concerned about this, and I'm all for doing something to support that, but a broad-painted resolution that is not tailored to Karnes County is as good as the piece of paper you're about to read. I'm against that.”
On June 13, Karnes County citizen Sean O’Brien issued a statement to the Commissioner’s Court, requesting that the county adopt and sign a resolution originally drafted by officials in Atascosa County. The resolution calls for “additional measures to secure the border, stop the invasion at the Border, and protect our communities” but does not specify any fiscal or practical means of doing so.
“I'm 100% for getting the border closed and secured,” Hedtke said. “I am 100% for legal immigration if you want to come to this country and make yourself better. Do it the right way. There’s ways to do that, but in my opinion this is just a… ‘in name only’ is what it is.”
Atascosa County Judge Weldon Cude presented the resolution to Hedtke and other South Texas county officials on Thursday, May 18, at a public hearing in Atascosa County. The meeting was catalyzed by the expiration of Title 42 and gave birth to the Coalition of Counties. The coalition’s resolution states that their “common goal is the safety and well-being of its respective residents.”
“Whenever this first started, I did go to Atascosa County along with the other county judges and voiced support,” Hedtke said. “I told Judge Cude that we would support. ‘I will do anything I can to help within reason and whatever this county can afford if you're having these problems’. Talking to those counties..they’re not seeing it.”
In the statement, read in his absence by Precinct #2 Commissioner Benny Lyssy, O’Brien pointed to Mexican cartel activity, drug trafficking and human trafficking in Karnes County as reasons the court should support and pass the resolution.
Hedtke asked local law enforcement officials to address “being called out.” Karnes County Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva acknowledged that surrounding areas have experienced bailouts, but assured the court that border issues had yet to seep into Karnes County.
“We have not seen an increase here in Karnes at this time,” Villanueva said. “We haven't. I know that..they were getting prepared for it, but we have not seen an increase.”
Though Karnes County may not be experiencing the bailouts and immigrant arrests that are tied to illegal immigration, it is the home of Karnes County Immigration Process Center. The detention facility, located at 409 FM 1144 in Karnes City, houses “noncitizens who are subject to mandatory detention or those that ICE determines are a public safety or flight risk during the custody determination process.”
According to O’Brien’s statement, “Hundreds of illegals are processed every day right here in Karnes City at the GEO Processing Facility. This processing is like a revolving door with thousands of illegals being processed in and out of our county every month. These are just the ones that we know about.”
Villanueva confirmed that immigrant processing is a daily occurrence at the Karnes GEO facility, but did not speculate on numbers.
“Now..the residential center, they have them coming in every day,” Villanueva said. “It varies on their count.”
Hedtke voted against the resolution’s adoption due to its lack of practicality and broadness of scope.
“To me you're not doing anything,” Hedtke said. “I think you're riling up citizens for no reason and you can show support in actual physical ways of supporting and not just reading a piece of paper. This is something that was drafted for Atascosa County specifically. I’m the judge of Karnes County. I'm going to fight for Karnes County. Atascosa County.. Wilson County.. They can do what they want. I will support them, but I’m going to fight for Karnes County. In my opinion, if you want to do something you should tailor it to Karnes County. Not just a broad paint brush. I’m against it.”
The motion was carried by a vote of 4-1.