Guns, Funds, Friends

Friends of the NRA to host annual event
The Karnes County Area Friends of the National Rifle Association (NRA) is hosting its annual fundraising event on Friday, July 14, at the Falls City Community Hall. The doors will open at 5:30, entry is $50 per person and a steak dinner will be provided.
“Through our charter..we are divided from the actual NRA,” Karnes County Area Friends of the NRA Organizer Ed Griffin said. “We do that to not get involved with any political affiliations or with any possible election candidates. We really try to stay neutral at most of our events. We have to stay neutral at all of our events. Our main premise is to raise funds.”
The money raised at the Karnes County Area event will be pooled with those raised at other events throughout the South Texas Region. The South Texas Region of the Friends of the NRA extends south from Comfort to McAllen and west from College Station to Del Rio.
“Through these NRA events and the fundraising that we do, it benefits those who submit grants,” Griffin said. “That can be for 4-H groups, ROTC, law enforcement.. typically any group that wants to further gun safety, firearm education and also..be able to promote a wherewithal with firearms that can be used recreationally and competitively and continue to build a safe culture and environment for those types of activities.”
The Karnes Area chapter has raised millions of dollars for grant opportunities. Last year’s event netted close to $120,000. According to a press release on the Friends of the NRA website, the Karnes Area chapter was in the top 5 in the nation for net amount raised in 2020, and in 2022 broke their all-time fundraising record (2020) by over 35% and achieved Defender Club level for the second time.
“We’ve been doing this for 26 or 27 years,” Griffin said. “I got involved sometime around 1998. It's been going since 1996 or 1997. We’ve had a lot of different committees throughout the years, and we have grown. Our first dinners were 100-150 people. Now our events are bringing in at least 200 and up to 400.”
Firearms will be featured and raffled at the event, but will be made safe and maintained by a qualified FFL. The national chapter of the NRA will donate standard package items and local businesses and chapter-members will donate a wide assortment of items to be raffled and auctioned.
“We have many, many other items that are supported by the Friends of the NRA nationwide,” Griffin said. “You have a standard package that you get from them through the charter. There is also a great number of donated items that we get from people and they can range from a blanket quilt, jewelry, pictures, farm equipment, feeders... it can be just about anything. This is great support for the event itself and all of the donations that we do get are a plus for us to be able to make more money and to be sustained through the grant process.”
The grant process is typically held at the beginning of every year in January. A typical year will include anywhere from 75-120 grant applications.
“Some grants ask for the moon,” Griffin said. “New 4-H groups and ROTC..typically it's the 4-H groups that competitively shoot throughout South Texas and Texas as whole. We also get grants from law enforcement. We've given thousands of dollars to the different local PDs and sheriffs departments in the counties adjacent to us. It is just a way that can sometimes fill in the gaps that some municipalities won't provide for their law enforcement.”
For more information on the event, visit 2023 Karnes County Area Friends of NRA Event page on Facebook.