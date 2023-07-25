Frontier Waste wins battle royal for Kenedy waste contract

The City of Kenedy severed ties with Waste Connections after 22 years and selected Frontier Waste Solutions to provide its waste and recycling services.
The decision was made after a lengthy consideration that included presentations by representatives from Frontier and Waste Connections and questions and comments from the council members.
“It has been 36 years since I started in garbage,” Waste Connections Sales and Relationship Manager Steve Berry said. “I have never dealt with a situation like this. In all 36 years.”
Berry argued that Kenedy should continue its 22-year relationship with Waste Connections because “service is excellent”. He also asserted that even though his company performs around 11,000 pickups in the area, there are only 5 to 7 mistakes. The four present council members and Mayor Brandon Briones provided anecdotal evidence that skewed towards the contrary.
“Every citizen appreciates twice a week pickup but the professionalism of the drivers...that is not good,” District 3 Councilman James Douglas said. “I can assure you that just because people don't complain to y’all it doesn't mean they don't complain. I hear them weekly. Constantly.”
Each council member present and Mayor Brandon Briones voiced their concerns over the alleged unprofessionalism of Waste Connections before a brief presentation from Frontier waste Solutions.
After a 10-minute executive session and consultation with the City of Kenedy Attorney, District 3 Councilman Christopher Parker made the motion to select Frontier Waste Solutions as the City of Kenedy’s waste disposal contractor pending contractual negotiations. It was seconded by Douglas and passed unanimously.
“Overall, Frontier will do great things for the City of Kenedy and its citizens,” Briones said. “We have a great thing coming to town on January 1.”
The Karnes Countywide will provide readers with cost and contractual information in a future publication.