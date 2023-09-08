For the first time since 2019, the Young Progressives and the Karnes City Rotary Club partnered to host the 2023 Miss Karnes City Pageant.
This year’s installment will be held at the Karnes City High School Performing Arts Center on Saturday, September 9 at 7 pm.
Thirteen Karnes City High School girls competed for the crown last worn by 2019 winner Abbigale Polasek.
The pageant will feature a farewell address by Polasek that is included in full below.
Good evening. It is an honor to be standing here tonight welcoming you to the 2023 Miss Karnes City Pageant. My name is Abbigale Polasek. It has been a great honor to serve as 2019 Miss Karnes City. 2019 was a great year and it is almost unbelievable to think 5 years have passed. When I was elected as Miss Karnes City, I was just a young girl running with my friend. In fact, she wanted me to run with her so badly she had Mrs. Gotthardt call me and ask me to run in the pageant that weekend. I enjoyed being around people and I thought being part of the pageant would be fun. I never in my wildest dreams thought I would be crowned Miss Karnes City. I remember sitting in the car before the interviews talking to my mom about how nervous I was. She told me something that will always stick with me. “Just be yourself, don’t try to have the right answer to the questions. Just be yourself”.
During my year as Miss Karnes City, I had trying times and fun times. No one tells you about the days you are up early to ride on a float with a nice formal gown in 30- degree weather. But you know through the chattering teeth we all managed to smile and wave every time. My most enjoyable moment was meeting new people, getting out of my shell and interacting with others. Honestly, this crown made me see things through different eyes, gave me the advantage to meet new people and help others. I was blessed to work with Little Miss as well and I believe that was my calling in which I knew I wanted to be a teacher. Miss Karnes City made me who I am today. I am beyond grateful for the experience, and the friendships I made over the years, and the people I met.
I want to thank the ladies on the court who worked alongside me and made that year so enjoyable. Ms. Witte for always being there for me and lending an ear whenever I needed her. Thanks to my sister for saving the day I left my sash and crown at home as we started our parade in Yorktown. And most of all thanks to all my family and friends who helped me along the way, getting me back and forth to parades, attending to show support, and always being there for me no matter what. I especially want to thank my mom. Without her the Miss Karnes City title would never have been attainable. She woke up, and drove me most places, she ordered all my formal dresses, and most of all she was there at every parade waiting for me to go through with a smile on her face.
If I had any advice to give these contestants, it would be the same thing my mom told me. Just be yourself. Always consider yourself to be a role model wherever you go. Little girls are always watching, and wishing they could be like you. And most of all have fun and represent Karnes City in the best way.
Thank you all for being a part of tonight’s event! Be safe, and God bless!
Results from the 2023 pageant will be available in the next edition of the Karnes Countywide.