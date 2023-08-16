James E. Samsel, Sr., age 88, passed away on July 31, 2023 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on April 25, 1935 in Fashing, Texas. James was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend who will be dearly missed.
After completing high school in Karnes City, Texas, James came to San Antonio where he attended Draughons Business College and earned a degree in Bookkeeping while working at the Gunter Hotel.
James served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany where he competed in marksmanship events, winning several awards. Upon returning from his military service, he came back to San Antonio to work at the Gunter Hotel. Later that year he met the love of his life, Barbara Graham.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Minnie Samsel; and his sisters, Lorine McGrath and Lillie Mae Metting. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Samsel; his children, Cindy (husband, David), James E. Samsel, Jr. (wife, Heather); his grandchildren, Andrew, Kaylea, and Kaitlyn; his great grandchildren, Abigail, Harper, and Haisley; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation was held at Sunset Funeral Home on Monday, August 14th from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service was held on Tuesday, August 15th at 12:00 p.m. at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. He was buried at Fort Sam Houston with full military honors.