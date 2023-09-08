Week 3 preview: Goliad Tigers vs. San Antonio Cole Cougars

Goliad Tigers (1-1)
vs. San Antonio Cole Cougars (2-0)
Friday, 7:30 p.m., Tiger Field
Last meeting: Goliad won 49-0 in 2022.
Last week: Goliad rolled past Poteet 57-7. Cole defeated Pearsall 29-28.
The Cougars, who were 0-10 in 2022, look to become 3-0 for the first time since 2018. Quarterback Jackson Freds has rushed for 229 yards and five touchdowns and passed for 291 yards and three TDs. Brennan Skaggs has 171 yards receiving and three TD grabs.
Goliad bounced back from a 30-0 season-opening loss to dominate Poteet in Week 2. Six different Tigers scored touchdowns against Poteet. Colby Rosenquest completed 12 of 20 passes for 234 yards and two TDs. Donovan Perry rushed for 66 yards and one TD, and Lamont Franklin had three receptions for 38 yards and one score.
Prediction: Cole has big-play potential, but the Tigers are on a roll after their Week 1 disappointment. Goliad 42-13.
