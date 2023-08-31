Week 2 preview: Goliad Tigers vs. Poteet Aggies

Goliad Tigers (0-1) vs. Poteet Aggies (0-1)
Friday, Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Tiger Field
Last meeting: Poteet won 16-13 in 2022
Last week: Goliad lost 30-0 at Tidehaven. Poteet lost 27-9 to Bandera as Bulldogs quarterback Jesse Cardenas accounted for 331 yards and four touchdowns.
Goliad was shut out by the fourth-ranked Tidehaven Tigers last week. Donovan Perry rushed for 34 yards and as Goliad managed only 99 total yards. Perry also had an interception, while Korben Welch and Angel Hernandez each had six tackles.
Two offenses that struggled in Week 1 will look to get things rolling.
Prediction: Goliad 19-6.