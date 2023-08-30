Week 1 recap: Goliad vs. Tidehaven

The Goliad Tigers managed only 99 total yards in their 30-0 season-opening loss to the Tidehaven Tigers on Aug. 25.
Still, Goliad coach Kevin Salazar found some positives from the disappointing loss.
"I thought the defense played well, especially against an explosive offensive like Tidehaven,” Salazar said. “We couldn't get anything consistently established on offense. We had a few possessions inside the red zone and came away with no points. Can't do that against a great team."
Goliad accumulated 44 yards rushing and 55 yards passing. Donovan Perry was the top rusher with 34 yards on 13 carries.
Colby Rosenquest completed five of 12 passes for 55 yards.
Joseph Dodds led Tidehaven with 142 yards rushing, including two touchdown runs.
Goliad will host the Poteet Aggies (0-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 1. Poteet lost 27-9 to Bandera in its opener.
“We will go back and correct our mistakes and continue to learn and grow,” Salazar said. “That is what the preseason is for – to prepare you for district play.”
