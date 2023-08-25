Week 1: Goliad Tigers vs. Tidehaven Tigers

Goliad Tigers
(8-4 in 2022)
at Tidehaven Tigers
(11-3 in 2022)
Friday, 7:30 p.m.,
Delvin L. Taska Stadium
Last meeting: Goliad won 34-27 in 2022
Two teams ranked in the preseason Top 25 meet in a rematch of last year’s game that saw Goliad overcome a 20-0 deficit and pull out a 34-27 win.
Tidehaven is ranked No. 4 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine’s preseason Class 3A Division II poll and returns 16 starters, including senior running back Joseph Dodds, who rushed for 1,633 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
Sophomore quarterback Kale Russell passed for 2,399 yards and 32 TDs.
Defensively, Tidehaven is led by senior end Justin Griffith, who recorded 111 tackles, including 22 for losses, in 2022. Junior linebacker Jachen Duran had 87 tackles and 12 behind the line of scrimmage.
Tidehaven won nine straight games, including three playoff contests, before falling 12-6 in the state semifinals to Poth, which reached the 2A DII championship game.
Goliad is No. 19 in the DCTF preseason Class 3A Division I poll and has 14 starters returning from its team that went two rounds deep into the postseason in 2022.
Ten of Goliad’s returning starters are on the defensive side of the ball. Junior linebacker Angel Hernandez had 82 tackles last season, and senior safety Colby Rosenquest picked off seven passes.
Goliad is breaking in a new quarterback and will be challenged to keep up with Tidehaven’s high-scoring offense. Goliad’s defense must limit the big plays while its offense must avoid three-and-outs.
Prediction: Tidehaven 20-13