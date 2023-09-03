W4W’s 'Day in the Country' set for Sept. 9

Weesatche 4 Warriors will honor active duty military, veterans, wounded warriors, first responders, their families and the memory of lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 at “A Day in the Country” on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Weesatche Community Center across from the dance hall.
Opening ceremonies are at 10 a.m. A chuckwagon lunch (eat-in or drive-through) will begin at 11 a.m. Other activities include armadillo races, antique cars, face painting and live entertainment will be held until 2 p.m. All proceeds will benefit local area veteran and first-responder groups.