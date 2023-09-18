USDA designates 35 Texas counties as primary natural disaster areas

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans.
Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of D2 (Drought-Severe for 8 or more consecutive weeks), D3 (Drought-Extreme) or D4 (Drought-Exceptiona)l.
The application deadline: is April 22, 2024.
Eligible primary counties in the area include Aransas, Goliad and Refugio Counties.
Eligible contiguous counties in the area include Bee, DeWitt, Karnes and San Patricio Counties.
More resources can be found on farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet and Loan Assistance Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.
Information submitted by USDA Farm Service Agency