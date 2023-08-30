Unusual things for which to be thankful

Be thankful that you don’t already have everything you desire. If you did what would there be to look forward to?
Be thankful when you don’t know - it gives you the opportunity to learn.
Be thankful for the difficult times. During those times you grow.
Be thankful for limitations, they give you opportunities for improvement.
Be thankful for a new challenge, it will build strength and character.
Be thankful for your mistakes, they will teach you valuable lessons.
Be thankful when you’re weary, it means you’ve made a difference.
Be thankful for the mess after a party, it means you have friends.
Be thankful for the taxes you pay, it means you are employed.
Be thankful for clothes that fit a little snug, it means you have plenty to eat.
Be thankful for a shadow that watches you work, it means you are out in the sunshine.
Be thankful for a lawn that needs mowing, windows that need cleaning and gutters that need fixing, it means you have a house.
Be thankful for the spot you find at the far end of the parking lot, it means you are capable of walking.
Be thankful for all the complaining you hear about our government, it means we have freedom of speech.
Be thankful for a huge heating bill, it means you are warm.
Be thankful for the preacher, leading singing, who sings off-key, it means that you can hear.
Be thankful for the piles of laundry and ironing, it means your loved ones are nearby.
Be thankful for the alarm that goes off in the early morning hours, it means that you’re alive.
Be thankful for weariness and aching muscles at the end of the day, it means you have been productive.
It’s easy to be thankful for the good things. A life of rich fulfillment comes to those who are also thankful for the setbacks.
