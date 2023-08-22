Tropical Storm Harold to make landfall

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the mouth of Rio Grande to Port O'Connor.
A tropical storm watch is in effect for Port O'Connor to Sargent.
A tropical storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within 12 hours.
A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within 12 hours.
Interests elsewhere in eastern Texas and northern Mexico should monitor the progress of this system.
At 4 a.m. CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Harold was located near latitude 25.8 North, longitude 95.1 West. Harold is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph (30 km/h). This general motion is expected to continue through tonight, and the system is forecast to move inland over South Texas by midday today.
Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.
Some strengthening is possible before Harold reaches the Texas coast.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.
Harold is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches, with isolated higher amounts of 7 inches, across South Texas through early Wednesday. Scattered instances of flash flooding will be possible.
The combination of a storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide.
A couple of tornadoes are possible across South Texas through the afternoon.
Large swells will affect portions of southern Texas through Tuesday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.