Tigers romp past SA Cole 63-6

The Goliad Tigers broke a 6-6 tie with 57 unanswered points in taking a 63-6 non-district win over the San Antonio Cole Cougars on Friday night at Tiger Field.
The win improved the Tigers to 2-1 while the Cougars fell to 2-1.
Goliad led 13-6 after one quarter of play and 34-6 at halftime. The Tigers added 29 more points in the second half.
Goliad will face the Jourdanton Indians (3-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 in Jourdanton. The Indians beat Pleasanton 35-21 on Friday night.
