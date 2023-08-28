Tigerettes take third in tournament

The No. 1-ranked Goliad Tigerettes beat the Cuero Lady Gobblers 24-26, 25-16, 15-9 to capture third place in the Battle on 183 Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 26.
Goliad earlier defeated Schulenburg 25-12, 25-15 before falling to Victoria St. Joseph 22-25, 25-22, 15-6.
Goliad’s Kyla Hill and Ryleigh Glass were named to the all-tournament team. Hill had a combined 32 kills in the three matches with 32 digs and six service aces. Glass tallied 33 digs.
Isabel Sanchez had 72 assists and Addison Yendrey recorded 22 kills and seven blocks. Karolynn Youngblood posted 33 digs.
The Tigerettes went 3-0 in the tournament on Aug. 24 to raise their season record to 20-3.
Goliad downed Edna 25-13, 25-13 behind Hill’s 10 kills and 10 digs. Sanchez had 19 assists and Youngblood tallied 10 digs.
The Tigerettes beat Bay City 25-10, 25-9 later in the day. Hill led the way with nine kills and Maevyn Wunsch added six. Sanchez posted 19 assists.
Goliad finished the day with a 25-3, 25-10 victory over Nixon-Smiley. Hill recorded 11 kills and Addison Zamzow had nine digs.
