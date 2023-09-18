Tigerettes still No. 1 in Class 3A volleyball poll

The Goliad Tigerettes maintained their hold on the No. 1 spot in the TGCA poll released Monday. (Photo by Jason Collins)

For the fifth consecutive week, the Goliad Tigerettes are the top-ranked team in Class 3A, according to the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll released Monday.

Goliad (25-3) is followed in the Top 10 by Bells (27-3), Fairfield (24-4), Columbus (27-5), Tatum (27-8), Paris Chisum (24-3), Grandview (23-6), Bushland (25-6), Denver City (26-6) and Universal City Randolph (25-7).

The Tigerettes host Mathis in a District 29-3A match on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Following is the TGCA poll released Monday:

Class 1A

1.   Blum 23-5

2.   Benjamin 24-4

3.   Neches 22-5

4.   Avalon 20-3

5.   Harrold 23-5

6.   Round Top-Carmine 23-7

7.   Graford 19-5

8.   McMullen County 17-5 

9.   Evant 18-3

10. McDade 10-1

11. Dodd City 20-7

12. Bronte 18-8

13. Perrin-Whitt 15-4

14. Chester 15-9

15. Saint Jo 17-9

16. Veribest 15-6

17. Wildorado 13-5

18. Richards 16-10

19. Miami 15-7

20. Gholson 10-7

21. D’Hanis 8-6 

22. Munday 14-14

23. Sulphur Bluff 15-15

24. Klondike 16-14

25. Buena Vista 15-8

 

Class 2A

1.   Jewett Leon 34-0

2.   Iola 34-1

3.   Crawford 26-7

4.   Windthorst 28-4

5.   Albany 22-4

6.   Overton 21-5

7.   Sonora 21-5

8.   Mumford 21-7

9.   Detroit 25-5

10. Thrall 21-6

11. Skidmore-Tynan 21-5

12. Hamilton 18-5

13. Nocona 23-6

14. Ropes 21-9

15. Wink 22-8

16. Schulenburg 20-12

17. North Hopkins 19-7

18. Stacey 17-8

19. Shiner 20-8

20. Cross Roads 23-8

21. Latexo 18-8 

22. Stockdale 19-9 

23. Whitewright 18-11 

24. Burton 20-14

25. Bremond 17-9

 

Class 3A

1.   Goliad 25-3

2.   Bells 27-3

3.   Fairfield 24-4

4.   Columbus 27-5

5.   Tatum 27-8

6.   Paris Chisum 24-3

7.   Grandview 23-6

8.   Bushland 25-6

9.   Denver City 26-6

10. San Antonio Randolph 25-7

11. Merkel 22-4

12. Danbury 16-5

13. Lorena 22-8

14. Central Heights 26-8

15. Boyd 20-6

16. Peaster 21-7

17. Friona 20-7

18. Ponder 19-8

19. Buna 22-12

20. Anderson-Shiro 20-7

21. Clyde 24-10

22. Lyford 13-7

24. Yoakum 19-8

25. Queen City 17-7

 

Class 4A

1.   Canyon Randall 22-3

2.   Floresville 27-2

3.   Davenport 31-3

4.   Spring Hill 26-4

5.   Mineral Wells 23-4

6.   Stephenville 22-4

7.   Bellville 23-8

8.   Bridge City 19-4

9.   Sunnyvale 21-7

10. Calhoun 22-5

11. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 24-5

12. Wimberley 22-7

13. Farmersville 27-3

14. Needville 20-7

15. Taylor 21-10

16. West Plains 27-6

17. Geronimo Navarro 27-7

18. Decatur 9-15

19. Sealy 23-7

20. Lindale 24-7

21. Jarrell 20-6

22. Godley 17-5

23. Salado 23-9

24. Burnet 16-10

25. Madisonville 24-7

  

Class 5A

1.   Argyle 25-7

2.   Mission Sharyland 32-1

3.   Fulshear 21-4

4.   Pflugerville Hendrickson 21-5

5.   Frisco Wakeland 18-6

6.   Leander Rouse 26-11

7.   Amarillo 25-5

8.   Liberty Hill 29-7

9.   Barbers Hill 26-7

10. Hallsville 24-5

11. Mission Pioneer 28-3

12. Kerrville Tivy 21-8

13. Northwest 18-7

14. Colleyville Heritage 25-9

15. New Braunfels Canyon 27-9

16. Brownsville Pace 20-3

17. McCallum 19-15

18. Lovejoy 18-9

19. San Antonio Southwest 25-4

20. Cedar Park 21-12

21. LASA-Austin 15-3

22. Forney 23-6

23. Texarkana Texas 24-6

24. Corpus Christi Veteran’s Memorial 23-6

25. Flour Bluff 19-9

25. El Paso 19-7 

 

Class 6A

1.   Grand Oaks 34-1

2.   Dripping Springs 36-2

3.   McKinney Boyd 19-1 

4.   Flower Mound 21-5

5.   Austin Lake Travis 33-4

6.   Cypress Ranch 22-5

7.   San Antonio Harlan 29-5

8.   Plano West 18-3

9.   Katy Cinco Ranch 23-5

10. Rockwall 20-9

11. Southlake Carroll `18-12

12. Austin Westlake 27-8

13. Byron Nelson 21-3

14. Pearland Dawson 25-8

15. Laredo Alexander 17-8

16. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 25-5

17. Stratford 26-6

18. Prosper 23-6

19. Langham Creek 25-7

20. Round Rock 25-9

21. Tomball Memorial 24-8

22. Allen 20-10

23. Wylie East 15-5

24. San Antonio MacArthur 26-8

25. Houston MacArthur 21-7

•cslavik@stexasnews•

Recommended for you

Tags