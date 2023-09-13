Tigerettes stay atop Class 3A volleyball poll

The Goliad Tigerettes are the No. 1-ranked team in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll for the fourth straight week.
The Tigerettes, who improved to 24-3 with a district-opening win Tuesday night against Taft, are followed by Bells, Fairfield, Columbus, Hooks, Denver City Tatum, Paris Chisum, Bushland, and Grandview in the Top 10.
Following is the TGCA poll released Tuesday:
Class 1A
1. Blum 23-3
2. Benjamin 21-4
3. Neches 20-5
4. Dodd City 17-4
5. Avalon 18-3
6. Harrold 17-5
7. Round Top-Carmine 16-7
8. McMullen County 15-5
9. Bronte 17-7
10. Graford 13-5
11. Evant 15-3
12. McDade 8-1
13. Perrin-Whitt 13-4
14. Wildorado 12-4
15. Miller Grove 15-11
16. Chester 14-9
17. Richards 15-9
18. Veribest 14-6
19. Miami 14-7
20. Electra 12-6
21. Van Horn 16-10
22. Klondike 15-13
23. Saint Jo 12-8
24. D’Hanis 7-5
25. Loop 7-7
Class 2A
1. Jewett Leon 32-0
2. Iola 32-1
3. Windthorst 27-3
4. Crawford 22-7
5. Detroit 24-4
6. Thrall 20-5
7. Albany 20-4
8. Hamilton 17-4
9. Mumford 20-7
10. Overton 20-5
11. Sonora 19-5
12. Nocona 21-6
13. Bosqueville 19-6
14. Sanford-Fritch 17-5-1
15. Wink 20-8
16. North Hopkins 18-7
17. Shiner 18-8
18. Bremond 17-8
19. Ropes 18-9
20. Latexo 18-8
21. Burton 20-13
22. Schulenburg 18-12
23. Stockdale 17-9
24. Whitewright 16-11
25. Stacey 15-8
Class 3A
1. Goliad 23-3
2. Bells 24-3
3. Fairfield 22-4
4. Columbus 25-5
5. Hooks 22-5
6. Denver City 23-5
7. Tatum 25-8
8. Paris Chisum 23-3
9. Bushland 22-6
10. Grandview 21-6
11. San Antonio Randolph 23-7
12. Merkel 21-4
13. Skidmore-Tynan 19-5
14. Danbury 16-5
15. Lorena 20-8
16. Central Heights 24-8
17. Boyd 18-6
18. Peaster 20-7
19. Clyde 23-9
20. Keene 17-6
21. Hughes Springs 15-6
22. Friona 19-7
23. Ponder 17-8
24. Buna 20-12
25. Lubbock Cooper Liberty 12-6
Class 4A
1. Canyon Randall 21-3
2. Floresville 25-2
3. Farmersville 26-2
4. Davenport 29-3
5. Stephenville 22-3
6. Wimberley 21-6
7. Bridge City 18-4
8. Spring Hill 24-4
9. Mineral Wells 22-4
10. Calhoun 21-5
11. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 22-5
12. Bellville 22-8
13. Needville 20-7
14. Taylor 19-10
15. Geronimo Navarro 26-6
16. Caddo Mills 21-5
17. West Plains 25-6
18. Madisonville 24-6
19. Burnet 15-9
20. Sealy 21-7
21. Lindale 22-7
22. Jarrell 18-6
23. Salado 21-9
24. Sunnyvale 19-7
25. Wills Point 16-9
25. Decatur 8-15
Class 5A
1. Mission Sharyland 30-1
2. Pflugerville Hendrickson 21-5
3. Argyle 23-7
4. Mission Pioneer 24-3
5. Fulshear 20-4
6. Leander Rouse 23-10
7. Amarillo 23-5
8. Liberty Hill 21-7
9. Hallsville 22-5
10. Barbers Hill 22-7
11. Kerrville Tivy 19-8
12. San Antonio Southwest 23-4
13. Northwest 17-7
14. New Braunfels Canyon 25-9
15. Brownsville Pace 19-3
16. Cedar Park 18-11
17. Colleyville Heritage 23-8
18. Texarkana Texas 23-5
19. McCallum 17-15
20. Smithson Valley
21. LASA-Austin 13-3
22. Lovejoy 16-9
23. Corpus Christi Veteran’s Memorial 17-5
24. Melissa 22-6
25. Flour Bluff 17-9
Class 6A
1. Grand Oaks 32-1
2. Dripping Springs 34-2
3. McKinney Boyd 17-1
4. Flower Mound 19-5
5. Austin Lake Travis 31-4
6. Cypress Ranch 20-5
7. Byron Nelson 19-2
8. San Antonio Harlan 27-5
9. Austin Westlake 27-6
10. Royse City 30-3
11. Humble 25-2
12. Plano West 16-3
13. Katy Cinco Ranch 21-5
14. Jersey Village 22-8
15. Pearland Dawson 23-8
16. Allen 17-9
17. Laredo Alexander 16-8
18. San Antonio Brennan 26-5
19. Austin 22-8
20. El Paso Eastwood 17-2
21. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 24-5
22. Stratford 24-6
23. Laredo LBJ 21-5
24. Round Rock 23-9
25. Tomball Memorial