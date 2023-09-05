Tigerettes remain No. 1 in Class 3A

The Goliad Tigerettes are No. 1 in Class 3A for the third straight week. (Photo by Jason Collins)

The Goliad Tigerettes remained No. 1 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association's Class 3A volleyball poll released Tuesday.

Goliad (22-3) has been the top-ranked team the last three weeks.

Paris Chisum (20-1) is No. 2 and Bells (23-3) is No. 3.

Following if the TCGA's Class 1-6A poll:

Class 1A

1.   Blum 20-3

2.   Benjamin 19-4

3.   Neches 19-5

4.   Dodd City 14-4

5.   Bronte 15-6

6.   Round Top-Carmine 15-6

7.   McMullen County 13-4

8.   Graford 11-3

9.   Avalon 15-3

10. Wildorado 11-3

11. Evant 13-3

12. Perrin-Whitt 12-3

13. Miller Grove 14-10

14. McDade 5-1

15. Chester 13-8

16. Richards 14-8

17. Harrold 10-4

18. Miami 11-6

19. Bluff Dale 12-6-1

20. Van Horn 16-9

21. Klondike 12-12

22. Pettus 9-8

23. Bynum 5-4

24. Sulphur Bluff 11-14

25. Leverett’s Chapel 11-14

 

Class 2A

1.   Jewett Leon 30-0

2.   Iola 30-1

3.   Crawford 21-6

4.   Albany 18-3

5.   Thrall 18-4

6.   Windthorst 25-3

7.   Detroit 22-4

8.   Mumford 20-5

9.   Hamilton 15-4

10. Sanford-Fritch 16-4-1

11. Bosqueville 18-6

12. Overton 18-5

13. Nocona 19-6

14. Shiner 16-7

15. Wink 18-8

16. Burton 20-13

17. Water Valley 11-6

18. Rosebud -Lott 14-7

19. Ropes 136-9

20. North Hopkins 14-5

21. Bremond 16-8

22. Falls City 13-9

23. Poolville 11-4-1

24. Como-Pickton 14-9

25. Sonora 13-5

 

Class 3A

1.   Goliad 22-3

2.   Paris Chisum 20-1

3.   Bells 23-3

4.   Fairfield 20-4

5.   Columbus 24-5

6.   Bushland 22-5

7.   Grandview 20-5

8.   Hooks 20-5

9.   Keene 17-4

10. Denver City 21-5

11. Tatum 23-8

12. San Antonio Randolph 22-6

13. Boyd 17-5

14. Ponder 15-8

15. Lorena 18-8

16. Clyde 21-9

17. Skidmore-Tynan 17-5

18. Danbury 13-4

19. East Chambers 14-6

20. Commerce 13-6

21. Alpine 17-7

22. Friona 17-6

23. Central Heights 19-7

24. New Boston 12-6

25. Lubbock Cooper Liberty Record not verified

 

 

Class 4A

1.   Canyon Randall 20-3

2.   Floresville 23-2

3.   Spring Hill 21-3

4.   Farmersville 24-2

5.   Davenport 27-3

6.   Mineral wells 20-3

7.   Stephenville 20-3

8.   Calhoun 20-4

9.   Texarkana Pleasant Grove 17-4

10. Wimberley 19-7

11. Aubrey 21-7

12. Bellville 20-8

13. Needville 18-7

14. Madisonville 21-6

15. Geronimo Navarro 23-6

16. Lindale 17-6

17. West Plains 23-6

18. Andrews 18-5

19. Caddo Mills 19-5

20. Taylor 17-10

21. Salado 19-9

22. Sunnyvale 17-7

23. Pleasanton 16-11

24. Sealy 19-7

25. Burnet 13-9

25. Decatur 7-15

 

Class 5A

1.   Mission Sharyland 28-1

2.   Amarillo 21-4

3.   Pflugerville Hendrickson 18-4

4.   Liberty Hill 26-6

5.   Mission Pioneer 23-3

6.   San Antonio Southwest 21-4

7.   Fulshear 19-4

8.   Argyle 22-7

9.   New Braunfels Canyon 25-7

10. Frisco Centennial 21-5

11. Hallsville 21-5

12. Brownsville Pace 17-3

13. Barbers Hill 22-7

14.   Rouse 23-10

15. Smithson Valley 18-10

16. Cedar Park 18-11

17. Colleyville Heritage 23-8

18. Melissa 21-5

19. Texarkana Texas 21-5

20. Kerrville Tivy 17-8

21. Northwest 15-7

22. Richmond Foster 18-6

23. LASA-Austin 11-2

24. Frisco Wakeland 14-6

25. Corpus Christi Veteran’s Memorial 17-5

 

Class 6A

1.   Grand Oaks 30-1

2.   Dripping Springs 32-2

3.   McKinney Boyd 15-1

4.   Byron Nelson 19-2

5.   Flower Mound 17-5

6.   Royse City 29-2

7.   Austin Lake Travis 29-4

8.   Cypress Ranch 18-5

9.   Humble 23-2

10. San Antonio Brennan 25-4

11. Austin Westlake 25-6

12. San Antonio Harlan 25-5

13. Austin Anderson 21-4

14. Keller Central 22-5

15. Timber Creek 19-4

16. El Paso Eastwood 15-1

17. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 23-4

18. Plano West record not verified

19. Katy Cinco Ranch 19-5

20. Dobie 20-5

21. Stratford 22-6

22. Laredo LBJ 19-5

23. Bridgeland 15-9

24. San Angelo Central 22-6

25. Allen 17-9

25. Jersey Village 20-8

