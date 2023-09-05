Tigerettes remain No. 1 in Class 3A

The Goliad Tigerettes remained No. 1 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association's Class 3A volleyball poll released Tuesday.
Goliad (22-3) has been the top-ranked team the last three weeks.
Paris Chisum (20-1) is No. 2 and Bells (23-3) is No. 3.
Following if the TCGA's Class 1-6A poll:
Class 1A
1. Blum 20-3
2. Benjamin 19-4
3. Neches 19-5
4. Dodd City 14-4
5. Bronte 15-6
6. Round Top-Carmine 15-6
7. McMullen County 13-4
8. Graford 11-3
9. Avalon 15-3
10. Wildorado 11-3
11. Evant 13-3
12. Perrin-Whitt 12-3
13. Miller Grove 14-10
14. McDade 5-1
15. Chester 13-8
16. Richards 14-8
17. Harrold 10-4
18. Miami 11-6
19. Bluff Dale 12-6-1
20. Van Horn 16-9
21. Klondike 12-12
22. Pettus 9-8
23. Bynum 5-4
24. Sulphur Bluff 11-14
25. Leverett’s Chapel 11-14
Class 2A
1. Jewett Leon 30-0
2. Iola 30-1
3. Crawford 21-6
4. Albany 18-3
5. Thrall 18-4
6. Windthorst 25-3
7. Detroit 22-4
8. Mumford 20-5
9. Hamilton 15-4
10. Sanford-Fritch 16-4-1
11. Bosqueville 18-6
12. Overton 18-5
13. Nocona 19-6
14. Shiner 16-7
15. Wink 18-8
16. Burton 20-13
17. Water Valley 11-6
18. Rosebud -Lott 14-7
19. Ropes 136-9
20. North Hopkins 14-5
21. Bremond 16-8
22. Falls City 13-9
23. Poolville 11-4-1
24. Como-Pickton 14-9
25. Sonora 13-5
Class 3A
1. Goliad 22-3
2. Paris Chisum 20-1
3. Bells 23-3
4. Fairfield 20-4
5. Columbus 24-5
6. Bushland 22-5
7. Grandview 20-5
8. Hooks 20-5
9. Keene 17-4
10. Denver City 21-5
11. Tatum 23-8
12. San Antonio Randolph 22-6
13. Boyd 17-5
14. Ponder 15-8
15. Lorena 18-8
16. Clyde 21-9
17. Skidmore-Tynan 17-5
18. Danbury 13-4
19. East Chambers 14-6
20. Commerce 13-6
21. Alpine 17-7
22. Friona 17-6
23. Central Heights 19-7
24. New Boston 12-6
25. Lubbock Cooper Liberty Record not verified
Class 4A
1. Canyon Randall 20-3
2. Floresville 23-2
3. Spring Hill 21-3
4. Farmersville 24-2
5. Davenport 27-3
6. Mineral wells 20-3
7. Stephenville 20-3
8. Calhoun 20-4
9. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 17-4
10. Wimberley 19-7
11. Aubrey 21-7
12. Bellville 20-8
13. Needville 18-7
14. Madisonville 21-6
15. Geronimo Navarro 23-6
16. Lindale 17-6
17. West Plains 23-6
18. Andrews 18-5
19. Caddo Mills 19-5
20. Taylor 17-10
21. Salado 19-9
22. Sunnyvale 17-7
23. Pleasanton 16-11
24. Sealy 19-7
25. Burnet 13-9
25. Decatur 7-15
Class 5A
1. Mission Sharyland 28-1
2. Amarillo 21-4
3. Pflugerville Hendrickson 18-4
4. Liberty Hill 26-6
5. Mission Pioneer 23-3
6. San Antonio Southwest 21-4
7. Fulshear 19-4
8. Argyle 22-7
9. New Braunfels Canyon 25-7
10. Frisco Centennial 21-5
11. Hallsville 21-5
12. Brownsville Pace 17-3
13. Barbers Hill 22-7
14. Rouse 23-10
15. Smithson Valley 18-10
16. Cedar Park 18-11
17. Colleyville Heritage 23-8
18. Melissa 21-5
19. Texarkana Texas 21-5
20. Kerrville Tivy 17-8
21. Northwest 15-7
22. Richmond Foster 18-6
23. LASA-Austin 11-2
24. Frisco Wakeland 14-6
25. Corpus Christi Veteran’s Memorial 17-5
Class 6A
1. Grand Oaks 30-1
2. Dripping Springs 32-2
3. McKinney Boyd 15-1
4. Byron Nelson 19-2
5. Flower Mound 17-5
6. Royse City 29-2
7. Austin Lake Travis 29-4
8. Cypress Ranch 18-5
9. Humble 23-2
10. San Antonio Brennan 25-4
11. Austin Westlake 25-6
12. San Antonio Harlan 25-5
13. Austin Anderson 21-4
14. Keller Central 22-5
15. Timber Creek 19-4
16. El Paso Eastwood 15-1
17. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 23-4
18. Plano West record not verified
19. Katy Cinco Ranch 19-5
20. Dobie 20-5
21. Stratford 22-6
22. Laredo LBJ 19-5
23. Bridgeland 15-9
24. San Angelo Central 22-6
25. Allen 17-9
25. Jersey Village 20-8