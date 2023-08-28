Tigerettes remain No. 1 in Class 3A poll

The Goliad Tigerettes maintained their hold on the No. 1 ranking in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Class 3A volleyball poll released Monday.
The Tigerettes finished third in the Battle of 183 tournament and went 6-1 last week to improve their record to 20-3.
Paris Chisum (15-1) is No. 2 and Bushland (23-4) is No. 3.
Following is the TGCA poll:
Class 1A
1. Blum 19-3
2. Neches 15-4
3. Dodd City 13-3
4. Graford 11-1
5. Avalon 11-1
6. Benjamin 17-4
7. Wildorado 11-2
8. Evant 11-2
9. Bronte 13-6
10. Round Top-Carmine 13-6
11. Saint Jo 11-5
12. Perrin-Whitt 9-3-2
13. Miller Grove 12-10
14. McMullen County 8-3
15. Bluff Dale 12-5-2
16. Van Horn 12-6
17. Richards 11-5
18. Miami 10-5
19. McDade 4-1
20. Crowell 5-2
21. Electra 9-5
22. Chester 10-8
23. Klondike 10-11
24. D’Hanis 4-4
25. Penelope 7-10
Class 2A
1. Jewett Leon 28-0
2. Iola 27-1
3. Crawford 19-6
4. Windthorst 23-2
5. Detroit 21-3
6. Albany 16-3
7. Thrall 16-4
8. Mumford 18-5
9. Wink 17-5
10. Nocona 17-4
11. Como-Pickton 10-6
12. Hamilton 13-4
13. Wortham 15-9
14. Water Valley 12-6
15. Overton 13-4
16. Cross Roads 15-5
17. Bosqueville 16-6
18. Rosebud-Lott 13-5
19. Sanford-Fritch 10-4-1
20. Burton 18-12
21. Falls City 10-6
22. Shiner 15-7
23. Bremond 13-7
24. Ropes 13-9
25. Gary 14-9
Class 3A
1. Goliad 20-3
2. Paris Chisum 15-1
3. Bushland 23-4
4. Bells 20-3
5. Danbury 13-1
6. Fairfield 18-4
7. San Antonio Randolph 17-4
8. Columbus 22-5
9. Lorena 18-6
10. Tatum 21-7
11. Central Heights 18-4
12. Denver City 17-4
13. Grandview 18-5
14. Lubbock Cooper Liberty 13-4
15. East Chambers 14-5
16. Hooks 18-5
17. Keene 13-4
18. Clyde 18-7
19. Commerce 12-4-1
20. Alpine 17-6
21. Boyd 14-5
22. Troup 11-4
23. Gunter 16-7
24. Clifton 13-9
25. Ponder 13-8
Class 4A
1. Farmersville 23-1
2. Port Arthur Calhoun 19-2
3. San Antonio Davenport 22-2
4. Floresville 21-2
5. Aubrey 19-4
6. Mineral Wells 21-3
7. Canyon Randall 18-3
8. Spring Hill 17-3
9. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 14-2
10. Stephenville 17-3
11. Bellville 19-7
12. Needville 17-6
13. Madisonville 19-5
14. Geronimo Navarro 17-5
15. Lindale 14-4
16. West Plains 14-4
17. Andrews 14-4
18. Caddo Mills 13-3
19. Wimberley 17-7
20. Sunnyvale 12-5
21. Burnet 13-7
22. Pleasanton 15-10
23. Salado 17-9
24. Caldwell 13-10
25. Sealy 17-6
Class 5A
1. Mission Sharyland 26-1
2. Fulshear 19-3
3. San Antonio Southwest 20-3
4. Amarillo 18-4
5. Pflugerville Hendrickson 17-4
6. McAllen 21-4
7. Liberty Hill 25-6
8. Richmond Foster 18-4
9. Colleyville Heritage 21-6
10. Frisco Centennial 19-5
11. Port Neches Grove 18-5
12. Rouse 20-10
13. Argyle 15-5
14. Frisco Wakeland 13-5
15. Brownsville Pace 15-3
16. New Braunfels Canyon 23-7
17. Smithson Valley 17-10
18. Cedar Park 18-11
19. Barbers Hill 20-7
20. Texarkana Texas 12-2
21. Kerrville Tivy 16-8
22. Aledo 17-6
23. Northwest 13-7
24. LASA-Austin 10-2
25. Frisco Liberty 15-6
Class 6A
1. Grand Oaks 28-1
2. Dripping Springs 28-2
3. Byron Nelson 18-1
4. McKinney Boyd 14-1
5. Royse City 27-2
6. Cypress Ranch 17-5
7. Humble 20-2
8. Austin Anderson 19-2
9. El Paso Americas 18-2
10. Austin Lake Travis 26-4
11. San Antonio Brennan 23-4
12. Laredo LBJ 16-3
13. Plano West 13-2
14. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 22-3
15. Round Rock Stony Point 20-7
16. Bridgeland 13-8
17. Austin Westlake 23-6
18. San Antonio Harlan 23-5
19. Keller Center 20-5
20. Timber Creek 17-4
21. San Angelo Central 19-5
22. San Antonio Lee 17-5
23. Katy Cinco Ranch 16-5
24. Stratford 16-5
25. DeSoto 18-6
