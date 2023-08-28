Tigerettes remain No. 1 in Class 3A poll

The Goliad Tigerettes maintained their hold on the No. 1 ranking in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Class 3A volleyball poll released Monday.

The Tigerettes finished third in the Battle of 183 tournament and went 6-1 last week to improve their record to 20-3.

Paris Chisum (15-1) is No. 2 and Bushland (23-4) is No. 3.

Following is the TGCA poll:

Class 1A

1. Blum 19-3

2. Neches 15-4

3. Dodd City 13-3

4. Graford 11-1

5. Avalon 11-1

6. Benjamin 17-4

7. Wildorado 11-2

8. Evant 11-2

9. Bronte 13-6

10. Round Top-Carmine 13-6

11. Saint Jo 11-5

12. Perrin-Whitt 9-3-2

13. Miller Grove 12-10

14. McMullen County 8-3

15. Bluff Dale 12-5-2

16. Van Horn 12-6

17. Richards 11-5

18. Miami 10-5

19. McDade 4-1

20. Crowell 5-2

21. Electra 9-5

22. Chester 10-8

23. Klondike 10-11

24. D’Hanis 4-4

25. Penelope 7-10

Class 2A

1. Jewett Leon 28-0

2. Iola 27-1

3. Crawford 19-6

4. Windthorst 23-2

5. Detroit 21-3

6. Albany 16-3

7. Thrall 16-4

8. Mumford 18-5

9. Wink 17-5

10. Nocona 17-4

11. Como-Pickton 10-6

12. Hamilton 13-4

13. Wortham 15-9

14. Water Valley 12-6

15. Overton 13-4

16. Cross Roads 15-5

17. Bosqueville 16-6

18. Rosebud-Lott 13-5

19. Sanford-Fritch 10-4-1

20. Burton 18-12

21. Falls City 10-6

22. Shiner 15-7

23. Bremond 13-7

24. Ropes 13-9

25. Gary 14-9

Class 3A

1. Goliad 20-3

2. Paris Chisum 15-1

3. Bushland 23-4

4. Bells 20-3

5. Danbury 13-1

6. Fairfield 18-4

7. San Antonio Randolph 17-4

8. Columbus 22-5

9. Lorena 18-6

10. Tatum 21-7

11. Central Heights 18-4

12. Denver City 17-4

13. Grandview 18-5

14. Lubbock Cooper Liberty 13-4

15. East Chambers 14-5

16. Hooks 18-5

17. Keene 13-4

18. Clyde 18-7

19. Commerce 12-4-1

20. Alpine 17-6

21. Boyd 14-5

22. Troup 11-4

23. Gunter 16-7

24. Clifton 13-9

25. Ponder 13-8

Class 4A

1. Farmersville 23-1

2. Port Arthur Calhoun 19-2

3. San Antonio Davenport 22-2

4. Floresville 21-2

5. Aubrey 19-4

6. Mineral Wells 21-3

7. Canyon Randall 18-3

8. Spring Hill 17-3

9. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 14-2

10. Stephenville 17-3

11. Bellville 19-7

12. Needville 17-6

13. Madisonville 19-5

14. Geronimo Navarro 17-5

15. Lindale 14-4

16. West Plains 14-4

17. Andrews 14-4

18. Caddo Mills 13-3

19. Wimberley 17-7

20. Sunnyvale 12-5

21. Burnet 13-7

22. Pleasanton 15-10

23. Salado 17-9

24. Caldwell 13-10

25. Sealy 17-6

Class 5A

1. Mission Sharyland 26-1

2. Fulshear 19-3

3. San Antonio Southwest 20-3

4. Amarillo 18-4

5. Pflugerville Hendrickson 17-4

6. McAllen 21-4

7. Liberty Hill 25-6

8. Richmond Foster 18-4

9. Colleyville Heritage 21-6

10. Frisco Centennial 19-5

11. Port Neches Grove 18-5

12. Rouse 20-10

13. Argyle 15-5

14. Frisco Wakeland 13-5

15. Brownsville Pace 15-3

16. New Braunfels Canyon 23-7

17. Smithson Valley 17-10

18. Cedar Park 18-11

19. Barbers Hill 20-7

20. Texarkana Texas 12-2

21. Kerrville Tivy 16-8

22. Aledo 17-6

23. Northwest 13-7

24. LASA-Austin 10-2

25. Frisco Liberty 15-6

Class 6A

1. Grand Oaks 28-1

2. Dripping Springs 28-2

3. Byron Nelson 18-1

4. McKinney Boyd 14-1

5. Royse City 27-2

6. Cypress Ranch 17-5

7. Humble 20-2

8. Austin Anderson 19-2

9. El Paso Americas 18-2

10. Austin Lake Travis 26-4

11. San Antonio Brennan 23-4

12. Laredo LBJ 16-3

13. Plano West 13-2

14. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 22-3

15. Round Rock Stony Point 20-7

16. Bridgeland 13-8

17. Austin Westlake 23-6

18. San Antonio Harlan 23-5

19. Keller Center 20-5

20. Timber Creek 17-4

21. San Angelo Central 19-5

22. San Antonio Lee 17-5

23. Katy Cinco Ranch 16-5

24. Stratford 16-5

25. DeSoto 18-6

