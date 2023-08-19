Tigerettes go 6-0 in first two days of tournament

The Goliad Tigerettes won all three of their matches on Friday to advance to the Gold Bracket of the Schulenburg Tournament.
Goliad, which improved to 12-2, beat Shiner (25-22, 28-26), Industrial (25-13, 25-9) and East Bernard (25-21, 25-23).
Kyla Hill had a combined 23 kills in the three matches with 19 digs, and four blocks. Other standouts for the Tigerettes were Maevyn Wunsch with four service aces and 14 kills, Isabel Sanchez with 69 assists and 17 digs, Karolynn Youngblood with three service aces and 21 digs, Addison Zamzow with 14 kills and 19 digs, Addison Yendrey with 18 kills and five blocks, and Ryleigh Glass with 16 digs.
The Tigerettes will face Schulenburg in the semifinals today at 11 a.m.
Goliad also went 3-0 on the first day of the tournament with victories over Rice Consolidated (25-7, 25-12), Weimar (25-21, 18-25, 25-20) and Brazos Consolidated (25-15, 25-14).
Hill had a combined 21 kills, three service aces and 24 digs on the day. Zamzow posted 13 kills and 19 digs, Yendrey recorded 17 kills and six blocks, Sanchez tallied six service aces and 69 assists, Youngblood had 24 digs, and Wunsch had 15 kills.
