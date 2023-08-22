Tigerettes claim No. 1 spot in volleyball poll

The Goliad Tigerettes, fresh off winning the Schulenburg Tournament, claimed the No. 1 ranking in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 3A volleyball poll released today.
Goliad is 14-2 and will host the Yoakum Lady Bulldogs today at 6 p.m.
Class 1A
1. Blum 10-2
2. Wildorado 9-0
3. Graford 8-0
4. Neches 11-2
5. Dodd City 11-3
6. Round Top-Carmine 12-6
7. Abbott 6-2-2
8. Miller Grove 10-4
9. Saint Jo 7-3
10. Evant 8-1
11. Benjamin 7-3
12. Bronte 8-5
13. Perrin-Whitt 5-1-2
14. Electra 9-5
15. Bluff Dale 5-2-2
16. Miami 3-0
17. Crowell 5-2
18. Veribest 4-2
19. McDade 3-1
20. McMullen County 5-3
Class 2A
1. Windthorst 15-0
2. Jewett Leon 18-0
3. Iola 18-1
4. Crawford 15-5
5. Thrall 12-2
6. Detroit 12-1
7. Collinsville 9-2
8. Poolville 6-1-1
9. Mumford 12-3
10. Ropes 11-2
11. Weimar 8-4
12. Overton 12-3
13. Nocona 10-3
14. Albany 10-3
15. Wink 7-3
16. Bruceville-Eddy 9-4
17. Wolfe City 5-1
18. Cross Roads 5-1
19. Rosebud-Lott 11-5
20. Bosqueville 10-5
Class 3A
1. Goliad 14-2
2. Bells 16-1
3. Bushland 12-2
4. Tatum 12-1
5. Danbury 12-1
6. Lorena 12-2
7. Fairfield 13-2
8. Boyd 13-2
9. Columbus 13-2
10. Central Heights 18-4
11. Hooks 11-3
12. Brock 9-3
13. Chisum 9-1
14. Gunter 11-4
15. Sabine 6-0
16. Ponder 11-5
17. Troup 10-4
18. Friona 10-4
19. Troy 10-5
20. Blooming Grove 10-3
Class 4A
1. Farmersville 17-0
2. Canyon Randall 16-1
3. Stephenville 15-1
4, Davenport 10-1
5. Aubrey 15-2
6. Bellville 13-5
7. Floresville 10-1
8. Caddo Mills 10-1
9. Wharton 8-1
10. Madisonville 9-1
11. Devine 13-6
12. Spring Hill 11-2
13. Robinson 10-2
14. Anna 14-5
15. Beeville Jones 13-3
16. Celina 12-3
17. Wimberley 10-4
18. Andrews 11-3
19. Pleasant Grovers 9-2
20. Calallen 9-2
Class 5A
1. Amarillo 14-3
2. Liberty Hill 19-2
3. New Braunfels Canyon 17-3
4. Argyle 14-4
5. Mission Sharyland 16-1
6. Fulshear 12-3
7. Colleyville Heritage 16-3
8. Hendrickson 16-4
9. Richmond Foster 12-2
10. Brownsville Pace 14-3
11. Rouse 15-7
12. Frisco Centennial 13-4
13. San Antonio Southwest 12-2
14. Barbers Hill 14-4
15. Texarkana Texas 10-2
16. Frisco Liberty 14-5
17. Port Neches-Groves 12-3
18. El Paso Jefferson 8-2
19. Frisco Wakeland 8-7
20. LASA-Austin 9-2
Class 6A
1. Grand Oaks 18-0
2. Lake Travis 18-2
3. Dripping Springs 20-1
4. Allen 10-3
5. San Angelo Central 14-0
6. Byron Nelson 14-1
7. Plano East 10-1
8. Royse City 20-1
9. Austin High 15-1
10. McKinney Boyd 12-1
11. Austin Westlake 17-3
12. San Antonio Brennan 16-1
13. Katy Cinco Ranch 11-1
14. Stratford 10-1
15. Plano West 11-2
16. Desoto 15-4
17. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 16-2
18. Cedar Park Vista Ridge 14-4
19. El Paso Franklin 16-4
20. Cy Ranch 11-3
