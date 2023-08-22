Tigerettes claim No. 1 spot in volleyball poll

The Goliad Tigerettes, fresh off winning the Schulenburg Tournament, claimed the No. 1 ranking in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 3A volleyball poll released today.

Goliad is 14-2 and will host the Yoakum Lady Bulldogs today at 6 p.m.

Class 1A

1.   Blum 10-2

2.   Wildorado 9-0

3.   Graford 8-0

4.   Neches 11-2

5.   Dodd City 11-3

6.   Round Top-Carmine 12-6

7.   Abbott 6-2-2

8.   Miller Grove 10-4

9.   Saint Jo 7-3

10. Evant 8-1

11. Benjamin 7-3

12. Bronte 8-5

13. Perrin-Whitt 5-1-2

14. Electra 9-5

15. Bluff Dale 5-2-2

16. Miami 3-0

17. Crowell 5-2

18. Veribest 4-2

19. McDade 3-1

20. McMullen County 5-3

 

Class 2A

1.   Windthorst 15-0

2.   Jewett Leon 18-0

3.   Iola 18-1

4.   Crawford 15-5

5.   Thrall 12-2

6.   Detroit 12-1

7.   Collinsville 9-2

8.   Poolville 6-1-1

9.   Mumford 12-3

10. Ropes 11-2

11. Weimar 8-4

12. Overton 12-3

13. Nocona 10-3

14. Albany 10-3

15. Wink 7-3

16. Bruceville-Eddy 9-4

17. Wolfe City 5-1

18. Cross Roads 5-1

19. Rosebud-Lott 11-5

20. Bosqueville 10-5

 

Class 3A

1.   Goliad 14-2

2.   Bells 16-1

3.   Bushland 12-2

4.   Tatum 12-1

5.   Danbury 12-1

6.   Lorena 12-2

7.   Fairfield 13-2

8.   Boyd 13-2

9.   Columbus 13-2

10. Central Heights 18-4

11. Hooks 11-3

12. Brock 9-3

13. Chisum 9-1

14. Gunter 11-4

15. Sabine 6-0

16. Ponder 11-5

17. Troup 10-4

18. Friona 10-4

19. Troy 10-5

20. Blooming Grove 10-3

 

Class 4A

1.   Farmersville 17-0

2.   Canyon Randall 16-1

3.   Stephenville 15-1

4,   Davenport 10-1

5.   Aubrey 15-2

6.   Bellville 13-5

7.   Floresville 10-1

8.   Caddo Mills 10-1

9.   Wharton 8-1

10. Madisonville 9-1

11. Devine 13-6

12. Spring Hill 11-2

13. Robinson 10-2

14. Anna 14-5

15. Beeville Jones 13-3

16. Celina 12-3

17. Wimberley 10-4

18. Andrews 11-3

19. Pleasant Grovers 9-2

20. Calallen 9-2

 

Class 5A

1.   Amarillo 14-3

2.   Liberty Hill 19-2

3.   New Braunfels Canyon 17-3

4.   Argyle 14-4

5.   Mission Sharyland 16-1

6.   Fulshear 12-3

7.   Colleyville Heritage 16-3

8.   Hendrickson 16-4

9.   Richmond Foster 12-2

10. Brownsville Pace 14-3

11. Rouse 15-7

12. Frisco Centennial 13-4

13. San Antonio Southwest 12-2

14. Barbers Hill 14-4

15. Texarkana Texas 10-2

16. Frisco Liberty 14-5

17. Port Neches-Groves 12-3

18. El Paso Jefferson 8-2

19. Frisco Wakeland 8-7

20. LASA-Austin 9-2

 

Class 6A

1.   Grand Oaks 18-0

2.   Lake Travis 18-2

3.   Dripping Springs 20-1

4.   Allen 10-3

5.   San Angelo Central 14-0

6.   Byron Nelson 14-1

7.   Plano East 10-1

8.   Royse City 20-1

9.   Austin High 15-1

10. McKinney Boyd 12-1

11. Austin Westlake 17-3

12. San Antonio Brennan 16-1

13. Katy Cinco Ranch 11-1

14. Stratford 10-1

15. Plano West 11-2

16. Desoto 15-4

17. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 16-2

18. Cedar Park Vista Ridge 14-4

19. El Paso Franklin 16-4

20. Cy Ranch 11-3

•cslavik@stexasnews.com•

Recommended for you

Tags