Tigerettes capture Schulenburg Tournament title

The Goliad Tigerettes rallied to beat the East Bernard Lady Brahmas 18-25, 25-22, 25-15 in the championship match of the Schulenburg Tournament on Saturday.
Goliad (14-2) went 8-0 in the three-day tournament.
The Tigerettes beat Schulenburg 13-25, 25-15, 25-18 earlier Saturday in the semifinals.
Goliad’s Kyla Hill was chosen the tournament MVP. Freshmen Addison Yendrey and Isabel Sanchez and senior Addison Zamzow were named to the all-tournament team.
Hill had 13 kills and 16 digs against East Bernard. Yendrey added seven kills and two blocks, Maevyn Wunsch had six kills, Zamzow posted six kills and 14 digs, Sanchez tallied 33 assists and nine digs, and Karolynn Youngblood recorded 12 digs and two service aces.
Against Schulenburg, Hill had nine kills, two service aces and seven digs. Zamzow recorded five kills and 11 digs, Sanchez had 22 assists and five digs, and Yendrey and Wunsch each posted four kills.
The Tigerettes will return to action Tuesday when they host Yoakum at 6 p.m.
