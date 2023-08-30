There are ways to combat hyperpigmentation

We have all heard the saying, A leopard can’t change their spots, in reference to a person not changing their behavior or habits.
However, in the aesthetic world, you can change your spots! Often referred to as ‘dark spots” hyperpigmentation is caused by an excess in melanin which is the pigment that gives us our skin, eyes and hair color.
Some of the main causes of extra melanin production can include sun exposure, aging, hormonal and skin injuries. Hyperpigmentation can appear anywhere on the body but the most common is on the face.
One example of dark spots is called melasma. Melasma is often called the “mask of pregnancy” but sometimes goes away after pregnancy. Some other causes are medications or diseases, but the number one cause is still sun exposure; that is why wearing a SPF is so important. There are many different sunblocks on the market; but, I suggest asking your skin specialist so that the correct formula is recommended for the best results.
For clients seeking more results to hyperpigmentation, a chemical peel at a reputable professional is the best option. These peels are often done with different acids such as retinoids, glycolics, salicyclics and lactid. The strength and treatment varies and should always be performed by a professional for the best results, as well as, after care.
Talk to your medical professional if you are concerned about improving your skin; and, as always wear your sun protection on a daily basis.
Jacqueline Wolma is a licensed aesthetician and makeup artist
•jacqueline.tourville@yahoo.com•