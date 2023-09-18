Scripture reference Genesis 37:1-4, 12-28: Chapter 37 of Genesis begins what is known as the Joseph Narrative. The Joseph Narrative is one of family intrigue and tragedy. It is the story of a dysfunctional family. It is a story of love and hate. The characters of the story are a father, his wives and his sons. There are also some unusual characters, these are the main characters. These characters are two dreams and a coat. The coat is special because it represents the love of the father for one of his sons. The son is Joseph, and he is the dreamer.
The dreams were the catalysts that caused Joseph’s brothers to decide to kill him. Joseph’s dream subordinates his brothers to him. In addition, Jacob uses Joseph to spy on his brothers. Jacob does not trust his older sons and with good reason. He does trust Joseph. God trusts Joseph, as well.
God has entrusted the future of the Hebrew people to Joseph. Joseph has dreamt the dream, but the dream is the dream of God. God has created this dream and protects this dream, and He is in control of this dream. This dream is the story of the Hebrew people. More specifically, the dream is of the human lineage of the family of Jesus.
Joseph’s brothers thought they killed the dream when they got rid of Joseph, the dreamer; they had not killed the dream. In fact, they perpetuated the dream, by assisting in getting Joseph to Egypt. If Joseph had not survived and gone to Egypt, the dream and the family, and the Hebrew people would not have had a future.
This dream is complicated. It is God’s dream for all creation. The dream lived on through the person of Jesus. When those who opposed Jesus crucified Him, they thought they had killed His dream, but they did not.
The dream also lived in a man we knew as The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He told us that he had a dream. He dreamt of a world of peace, justice and equality. When Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, those who opposed him and his dream thought they had killed his dream. They did not kill his dream.
God dreams of a world wherein we live in love and grace. It is God’s dream that we create a world where we are all safe, included and respected. God dreams that we all work together to share His love and grace with each other. It is God’s desire that we dream this dream with Him and live into this dream. The dream is a metaphor for the kingdom of God on earth.
God uses us as the body of Christ to build this Kingdom, His kingdom on earth. We are part of this dream of God’s because we are God’s children. God has entrusted His dream to us. God’s dream lives in us. No one can kill God’s dream.
