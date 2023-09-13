TEA announces delay of 2023 accountability ratings

The Texas Education Agency announced on Sept. 12 a temporary delay in the release of 2023 A-F accountability ratings for districts and campuses, originally scheduled for Sept. 28.
The A-F system is a tool that evaluates how well districts and campuses help students reach certain learning goals. As prescribed by statute, A-F ratings must balance multiple objectives to ensure a rigorous, transparent, and fair system, and are based on achievement, progress and closing the gaps.
According to the TEA, the postponement of ratings for approximately one month will allow for a further re-examination of the baseline data used in the calculation of Progress to ensure ratings reflect the most appropriate goals for students. The final ratings methodology will be posted once this analysis of the growth data is complete, and about two weeks later, A-F ratings will be issued for parents, educators, and the public to use to help Texas schools continue to improve.
“Maintaining high expectations helps guide our efforts to improve student learning and support,” said Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath. “The A-F system is designed to properly reflect how well our schools are meeting those high expectations, and the adjustments we are making this year will ensure it continues to serve as a tool for parents and educators to help our students.”
State law requires that A-F ratings be issued each school year. A study on the Texas accountability system shows that publicly reported school performance systems help students, especially those who are at high risk of dropping out of school and/or are economically disadvantaged.