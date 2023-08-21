System in gulf showing signs of development

Showers and thunderstorms are showing signs of organization in association with a broad area of low pressure located over the central Gulf of Mexico.
Environmental conditions appear conducive for development of this system, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form before it reaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline on Tuesday.
Interests in South Texas and northern Mexico should monitor the progress of this system as tropical storm watches or warnings are likely to be issued later today.
The system's formation chance through 48 hours is high (80%).
There are other active systems in the Atlantic – Tropical Storm Franklin, located over the eastern Caribbean Sea, Tropical Storm Gert, located several hundred miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, and Tropical Storm Emily, located a little over 1100 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.