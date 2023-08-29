State Commission on Judicial Conduct reprimands Goliad County judge

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct has issued a public reprimand to Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett for his actions in May 2021 during a seizure of cattle that were determined to be mistreated and believed to be starving.
According to a copy of the public sanction signed by State Commission on Judicial Conduct Chairman Gary Steel that was obtained by the Goliad Advance-Guard, Bennett attempted to interfere with the seizure of the cattle from a property in the 4300 block of Franke Road on May 26, 2021.
The letter of reprimand states that a day earlier, Goliad County Justice of the Peace Susan Moore issued a warrant for the seizure of the cattle. On May 26, Goliad County constables, a Brazoria County livestock deputy, Houston Humane Society chief animal cruelty officer and his team began serving the warrant when Bennett arrived at the scene and tried to stop the workers from loading the cattle in a trailer.
In his appearance before the commission on June 7, Bennett denied ordering anyone to halt the seizure, but said he asked the workers to wait until he could figure out what was going on.
According to the letter of reprimand, Bennett arrived at a second property located on Farm-to-Market Road 622 to stop the seizure at that property as well. Bennett stated during his appearance before the commission that he contacted Moore twice to recall the seizure warrants.
Bennett told the commission that the cattle were owned by a rancher who had died months earlier, and that a probate hearing for the man’s estate was scheduled in his court. Bennett said he was concerned about the probate case and needed to protect the property of the deceased.
Bennett later recused himself from the case.
The commission found that Bennett violated two relevant standards of judicial conduct – Canon 2B of the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct providing that a judge shall not lend prestige of judicial office to advance the private interests of the judge or others; and Canon 4A(1) providing that a judge shall conduct all of his/her extrajudicial activities so that they do not cast reasonable doubt on the judge’s capacity to impartiality.
“The Commission further concludes that the judge’s actions in these respects constituted willful and persistent conduct that is clearly inconsistent with the proper performance of his duties and cast public discredit upon the judiciary or the administration of justice,” the letter read.
Bennett refused to comment when contacted by the Advance-Guard.
•cslavik@stexasnews.com•